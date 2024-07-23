Restaurants and cafés where kids eat for free this summer school holiday

Here's all the high street restaurants offering free meals and deals for kids during the school summer holidays. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Alice Dear

From Pizza Express to Bill's, TGI Fridays and Bella Italia, here's all the deals and 'kids eat free' schemes in place over the school holidays.

The school holidays have finally arrived, and while the children may be excited to have time off school, parents are already stressing about keeping them entertained and busy over the next six weeks.

There's also the financial worries that come with summer holidays, and while the idea of days and meals out sounds exciting, the purse strings just don't always stretch that far.

This is why many restaurants and cafés across the UK have introduced 'kids eat free' schemes and discounted deals over the summer period, including favourites such as Bill's, Subway and Franco Manca.

To make organising your summer trips out easier, we've put together the ultimate list of restaurants offering free meals to kids or discounted deals across the summer holidays.

With the summer school holiday here, restaurants and cafés are offering a handful of deals to customers. Picture: Getty

Bill’s

The details:

Kids eat free when an adult ordered any main dish (from the breakfast, lunch and dinner menu)

Only available on weekdays

Running from 22nd July - 30th August

TGI Fridays

The details:

Kids eat free at TGI Fridays when you order an adult’s main meal

This deal is available to Stripes Rewards members – however you can become one for free by joining on their app

Also comes with a complimentary Little League or Major League kids’ meal

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

The details:

Kids eat free when a main is ordered by an adult

Only available for children under the age of eight

Only at selected Gordon Ramsay Restaurants; Heddon Street Kitchen, all Bread Street Kitchen and Bars, Bread Street Café, Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill and York and Albany

This deal is actually available all year round, not just the summer holidays, excluding some national holidays

Sainsbury’s Café

The details:

Kids can get a free hot main meal or lunch bag for just £1 when an adult purchases a hot main meal from the Sainsbury's Café

The lunch bag includes a sandwich, bag of crisps, a piece of fruit and a kids’ drink

Available every day from 11.30am until closing

Morrisons Café

The details:

Kids aged 16-years-old and under can get one free meal with every adult meal purchased

The offer only applies when you purchase an adult meal with a value of £4.49 or over

This deal excludes all café specials

Tesco Café

The details:

Kids eat free at Tesco Café over the summer holidays with the Kids’ Pick ‘N’ Mix Lunch Deal

Children will get a sandwich, a piece of fruit, two snacks and a drink

To qualify for this year, an adult just has to buy any item in the Tesco Café (including drinks)

Asda Café

The details:

Asda's kids eat for £1 scheme has been extended for all year round, not just the summer holidays

You do not need to purchase anything in order to qualify for this promotion

Franco Manca

The details:

Kids aged 12-years-old and under can get a free pizza for every adult main you buy

This scheme is for eat-in only

Free pizza is an individual kids pizza

Available at Stoke Newington, East Dulwich, Balham, Chiswick, Kilburn, Bishops Stortford, Cheltenham, Hove, Manchester Didsbury, Manchester Trafford Centre, and Peterborough locations

Bella Italia

The details:

Kids can get three courses and a drink for just £1 with every purchase of an adult meal

Available from 4:00pm - 6:00pm on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays

Deal available to children between the ages of 2-11

On Thursdays, children can eat for free all day when an adult main is purchased from the "A La Carte" menu

Pizza Express

The details:

Pizza Express are offering a free kids meals for every main meal purchased by an adult

Available from 22nd July – Sunday 11th August

Available everyday for children up to the age of 10

Free 'Piccolo' meal which is made up of three courses

Subway

The details: