This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

20 June 2025, 12:37

Guidance says a workplace&squot;s temperature must be "reasonable".
Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

By Claire Blackmore

The last place anyone wants to be in a heatwave is a sweltering office – but how hot does it have to be before you can legally stop working?

Scorching weather has hit the UK this week as the heatwave continues to deliver on balmy summer weather.

But while some Brits have been bathing in sizzling temperatures at the seaside or in the garden, most are stuck in sweltering offices or working outdoors battling sticky conditions.

Parts of the country are expected to reach highs of 33C this Friday, leaving many wondering why they haven't been sent home for safety.

So when is it too hot to go to work? Here are the legal rules in place to protect people from melting while they're on the clock.

When is it too hot to work in the UK?
When is it too hot to work in the UK?

When is it too hot to work?

There's no blanket rule for when it's too hot to go to work as people operate in different fields.

The majority of people in the UK work indoors and have the luxury of air-conditioning, while others break a sweat outdoors in construction, labouring or gardening.

According to the government's website "heat is classed as a hazard and comes with legal obligations like any other hazard", but the guidance is mixed.

Instead it suggests offices, cabins and indoor spaces remain a "reasonable" temperature for workers to operate comfortably.

The Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 states: "During working hours, the temperature in all workplaces inside buildings shall be reasonable.

"However, the application of the regulation depends on the nature of the workplace, such as a bakery, a cold store, an office, a warehouse."

The rules continued to outline why it's tricky to land on a specific maximum temperature due to extremely hot equipment or conditions needed in certain fields.

"A meaningful maximum figure cannot be given due to the high temperatures found in, for example, glass works or foundries," the Health and Safety Executive added.

Brits are sweltering in scorching conditions this week.
Brits are sweltering in scorching conditions this week.

What is the minimum workplace temperature?

The Approved Code of Practice states that lows should be capped at 16C to be comfortable for workers – or 13C if people are engaging in physical labour.

What is the maximum workplace temperature?

There's a rough outline of how high the temperature can be in a workplace before it's deemed 'too hot' to work.

While there's no exact law, the Chartered Institute of Building Service Engineers has suggested ideal figures for different working environments:

  • Heavy work in factories: 13C
  • Light work in factories: 16C
  • Hospital wards and shops: 18C
  • Offices and dining rooms: 20C
Working conditions differ depending on the nature of your job.
Working conditions differ depending on the nature of your job.

Can you leave work if it's too hot?

You are not legally allowed to opt out from work if you believe it's too hot, however the government's website suggested speaking to your boss if you are struggling with the heat.

"Employees should talk to their employer if the workplace temperature is not comfortable," said gov.uk.

The HSE added: "If a significant number of employees are complaining about thermal discomfort, your employer should carry out a risk assessment, and act on the results of that assessment."

