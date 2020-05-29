Lidl launches new children’s outdoor play range - including £35 bouncy castle

29 May 2020, 12:25

Lidl has launched their kids' outdoor play range
Lidl has launched their kids' outdoor play range. Picture: Lidl

This new range of outdoor games from Lidl is perfect for the summer months.

With summer almost upon us, parents across the country are looking for new ways to entertain the kids in the garden.

Well, Lidl has now got you covered, because it has launched an incredible new range of outdoor play equipment.

Ideal for hot days spent at home, the bargain set includes a bouncy castle and climbing dome.

Lidl's bouncy castle comes complete with a basketball hoop and hoopla game, and is available in a multi-coloured design and a fairy pattern.

Lidl's fairy bouncy castle
Lidl's fairy bouncy castle. Picture: Lidl

The inflatable also comes with eight ground pegs to anchor it in place and protective side sections to keep the little ones safe.

What’s more, you can get hold of it for just £34.99 - but it sold out in weeks last year, so parents need to act quickly!

Elsewhere in the range, there’s a Deimos climbing dome for £69.99.

The frame is made from powder-coated steel with a textured finish, which has been galvanised inside and out for additional rust protection.

If you want something which can be used indoors too, the range features an exciting play tent with a matching tunnel.

Lidl's play tent and tunnel
Lidl's play tent and tunnel. Picture: Lidl

Priced at £12.99, this bargain will keep the children entertained for hours.

There’s also a kids’ play and picnic table for £29.99 which comes with two robust plastic tubs for filling with water and sand. There’s also a removable table top with a parasol hole.

The whole range arrived in stores this week and customers can pick it up whilst getting their weekly shop.

The full range includes:

Reflex Football or Swingball Lite - £17.99

Performance Kite - £9.99

All Stars Basketball Hoop - £39.99

Size 7 Basketball - £4.99

Badminton Set - £9.99

Hopscotch Jump and Fit Playmat - £17.99

Glider Plane - £7.99

Foam Golf Set or Foam Marble Run - £14.99

Wooden Outdoor Games - £9.99

Deimos Climbing Dome - £69.99

Bouncy Castle - £34.99

Play Tent with Tunnel - £12.99

Kids’ Play and Picnic Table - £29.99

