Little Girl Mistakes Bride For A Princess And All Her Dreams Come True

By Hollie Borland

The toddler thought the Seattle bride was the princess from her favourite book.

Thanks to Disney, there isn't a little girl in the world who doesn't want to grow up to be a Princess.

So when this toddler spotted bride Shandace Robertson whilst on a walk with her mum, she could barely contain her excitement.

Shandace had just tied-the-knot with her now husband, Scott Robertson, in Seattle and they stepped outside to take photos.