Lockdown date night ideas: How to make the most of the evening's with your partner

The best lockdown date night ideas. Picture: Getty Images

Check out our exciting lockdown date night ideas to try with your boyfriend or girlfriend...

The UK is currently in the midst of another lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But with all of us spending more time indoors, it can be hard to keep the romance alive in your relationship.

So, we’ve put together a list of lockdown date night ideas so you can make the most of your evenings with your other half.

1. Cook together

It might be a simple idea, but cooking a nice meal together is a great way to escape your normal week-day routine.

You can try out a new dish you’ve been desperate to taste or even order in a recipe box to make things easier.

And why not get out of your PJs and get dressed up for your date night? What better excuse to put on your favourite outfit that you haven’t had a chance to wear in months.

Enjoy a takeaway with your other half during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

2. Outdoor cinema

It might be the middle of winter, but if the skies are dry then you could set up a mini cinema in your back garden.

Wrap up warm, make some popcorn and grab a flask of tea to complete your date night.

If you’re not lucky enough to have a projector, then you can just use a laptop outside or push your TV against the window.

3. Get a takeaway

If you don’t feel like cooking, it’s nice to make dinner more special by calling in your favourite cuisine.

This is also a great way to support local businesses in your area.

4. Cocktail making

We’re all missing a night out at the moment, but you can bring the bar to you with a make-your-own cocktail or mocktail class.

You can find loads of recipes online, and it’s a great way to try something new and enjoy a fun activity together.

5. Spa night

We’re all in need of some relaxation at the moment, so why not set up your own spa in the front room?

We’re talking massages, manicures, pedicures and maybe even a bubble bath to make you feel zen.

Have a spa night with your partner. Picture: Getty Images

6. Board games

You might be getting a little bored of the weekly quiz night with your mates on Zoom, so try out a games night with your significant other instead.

Whether you love card games, monopoly or scrabble, getting competitive with your partner is a great way to spend an evening in lockdown.

7. Karaoke

No need for any fancy equipment to imitate your favourite karaoke night, use your phone, tablet or laptop instead.

After getting up the words on your screen, grab a spatula or whisk and belt out your favourite tune in the front room.

8. Virtual drink tasting session

With lockdown not going away any time soon, many companies have started doing virtual tasting sessions online.

Typically, you and your partner will be sent a tasting pack with the drinks and information about them.

You'll then join a live online tasting session where experts will teach you more about your favourite tipple.

