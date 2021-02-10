Look inside London's thinnest house with five floors on sale for £950K
The bizarre property is only 1.6m at its narrowest.
London's thinnest house is up for sale, which means we get to take a look inside the 24ft long property.
The strange house is a five story property, and measures only 1.6m at its narrowest.
Located in Shepherd's Bush, the house is currently on sale for a whopping £950,000.
The house – slivered in between two usual sized homes – has a kitchen, a dining area, a reception area, a bathroom and three bedrooms.
That's a lot to fit in, bearing in mind the property is shorter than half a tennis court.
While it will not be everyone's cup of tea, the property has doubled in value in a decade.
It was last sold in 2009 for £595,000 to a lawyer who is now moving abroad.
Before then, it was sold in 2006 to Burberry's former chief executive Simon Woods.
At that time, the property sold for £488,500.
On the lower ground, you will find a long dining area which leads out to a patio and garden, while the ground holds the reception area.
On the first floor – which comes with a terrace – there are two bedrooms, while the second floor holds a bathroom, dressing room and shower room.
There is a third bedroom on the third floor, with a built in bed.
