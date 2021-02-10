Look inside London's thinnest house with five floors on sale for £950K

10 February 2021, 15:14 | Updated: 10 February 2021, 15:15

Would you live in London's thinnest house?
Would you live in London's thinnest house? Picture: Winkworth
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The bizarre property is only 1.6m at its narrowest.

London's thinnest house is up for sale, which means we get to take a look inside the 24ft long property.

The strange house is a five story property, and measures only 1.6m at its narrowest.

Located in Shepherd's Bush, the house is currently on sale for a whopping £950,000.

The house in Shepherd's Bush is 1.6m at its narrowest
The house in Shepherd's Bush is 1.6m at its narrowest. Picture: Winkworth
It was last sold in 2009 for £595,000 to a lawyer who is now moving abroad
It was last sold in 2009 for £595,000 to a lawyer who is now moving abroad. Picture: Winkworth

The house – slivered in between two usual sized homes – has a kitchen, a dining area, a reception area, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

That's a lot to fit in, bearing in mind the property is shorter than half a tennis court.

While it will not be everyone's cup of tea, the property has doubled in value in a decade.

The house has has a kitchen a dining area, a reception area, a bathroom and three bedrooms
The house has has a kitchen a dining area, a reception area, a bathroom and three bedrooms. Picture: Winkworth

It was last sold in 2009 for £595,000 to a lawyer who is now moving abroad.

Before then, it was sold in 2006 to Burberry's former chief executive Simon Woods.

At that time, the property sold for £488,500.

The bizarre house could be yours for £950,000
The bizarre house could be yours for £950,000. Picture: Winkworth
There are a total of three bedrooms in the house
There are a total of three bedrooms in the house. Picture: Winkworth

On the lower ground, you will find a long dining area which leads out to a patio and garden, while the ground holds the reception area.

On the first floor – which comes with a terrace – there are two bedrooms, while the second floor holds a bathroom, dressing room and shower room.

There is a third bedroom on the third floor, with a built in bed.

