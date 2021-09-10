You can get paid £500 to stay in a luxury mansion with a swimming pool

Would you like to get paid to stay in a luxury mansion for three days?
Would you like to get paid to stay in a luxury mansion for three days? Picture: Themanorholcombe.co.uk
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

A lucky 'mansion tester' can get paid to live in an incredible mansion complete with swimming pool and gym.

We may have just found the definition of a dream job - because you can now get paid to become a 'mansion tester' and live a life of luxury in a dream holiday home.

If you're one of the many Brits considering a staycation this year, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

The lucky successful applicant will get £500 for the very difficult job of chilling out in the Grade II listed Somerset Manor Holcombe - complete with heated outdoor swimming pool and gym - for three nights.

The incredible mansion is in Somerset
The incredible mansion is in Somerset. Picture: Themanorholcombe.co.uk

The eight-bed Georgian house also boasts a hot tub, tree house, pool table, and playground. It is surrounded by some gorgeous Somerset countryside, and is walking distance to a Michelin-starred restaurant.

The 'mansion tester' will need to give feedback on their stay to My Home Move Conveyancing, who listed the role.

The property comes complete with a heated outdoor swimming pool
The property comes complete with a heated outdoor swimming pool. Picture: Themanorholcombe.co.uk
There are eight bedrooms in the luxury property
There are eight bedrooms in the luxury property. Picture: Themanorholcombe.co.uk
There is also a hot tub
There is also a hot tub. Picture: Themanorholcombe.co.uk
The lucky applicant will receive £500
The lucky applicant will receive £500. Picture: Themanorholcombe.co.uk
The mansion is surrounded by countryside
The mansion is surrounded by countryside. Picture: Themanorholcombe.co.uk

They are looking for someone who is “detail-oriented” and “luxury-seeking”, and you must be available to stay at the mansion from between September 21 and 23.

As reported by The Sun, Dev Malle, Chief Business Development Officer at My Home Move Conveyancing, said: "Buying a new house… can be one of the biggest purchases you’ll make and therefore it’s important to find someone you can trust to help guide you through the process.

"That’s why we wanted to put our expertise to the test, as well as giving prospective house-hunters a little taste of luxury as they review our online service, all while getting paid to do so."

You have until Monday September 13 to apply, and you can do so here.

