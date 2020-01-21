Footage of man cheating with mystery woman caught on football kiss cam goes viral

By Alice Dear

One man really put is foot in it when he shared a passionate kiss with his date during a football game's kiss cam segment.

A video showing a man looking shocked and guilty after kissing his date during a football game has gone viral.

The pair were caught passionately smooching on the kiss cam during the game, but after realising the moment was shared on the big screen, the man's body language quickly changes as he pulls away from her and looks down.

The video was shared on Twitter, and has now been viewed a massive 22.6million times, raking in 284,000 likes and over 70,000 retweets.

The original footage was posted with the caption: "When you kiss your side chick and realise your marriage is over cuz you’re on camera".

According to the Metro, the man's name is Deyvi Andrad, and he was at an event called Noche Amarilla 2020 in Ecuador, watching a football game between Barcelona SC and Delfin when he was caught on film.

The publication report that following the video going viral, he took to his Facebook page to explain – well, explain might be going a bit far.

No, instead he appeared to start blaming women for his mistake – classic.

When you kiss your side chick and realize your marriage is over cuz you're on camera 😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/JaETF4sYhD — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 19, 2020

The post – which has been translated from Spanish – reads: "If it was a woman was in my place what would you do?

"Various videos have been circulating of unfaithful women but they haven’t been made fun of as much as me. I hope you never have to be in my position. (edited)

"I’m going to defend my honour and my pride as a man until the end… We all fail and we all repent, thank you to those who have invited me to church and if I go it is so I can heal my family.

"No one is going to be able to damage my image, God is big and strong and these women who are criticising me, I know too have cheated but they still comment."

Nawww, mannng. You did this to YOURSELF. I can’t believe this is coming from a grownass man. pic.twitter.com/PpK4Gvw7MZ — 🦋Yari🦋 (@Xamry07) January 21, 2020

It appears whoever he was unfaithful to – whether it was a girlfriend or a wife – he is no longer with them.

He also wrote: "You’ve already destroyed my relationship, what more do you want?

"I hope this doesn’t serve you in any way because you are only hurting a son of God.

"You don’t know the psychological damage you have caused with your hatred directed at me. Everyone fails and we can forgive from our hearts. God give me strength!"

Let this be a lesson to all of you who are cheating – don't do it at a football game.

Then again, you could always just, you know, not cheat?