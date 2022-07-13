Man sparks debate after refusing to give up plane seat for mum and children

13 July 2022, 11:53

The man has sparked debate on Reddit (stock images)
The man has sparked debate on Reddit (stock images). Picture: Getty

The man refused to let the woman and children sit in the seats he'd booked on a plane.

A man has sparked debate after revealing he refused to give up his seat for a mum and her two kids on a plane.

Listen now on Global Player - Bring It All Back: The Ultimate 90s Podcast

Taking to Reddit, he revealed that he'd purposely booked a window seat on a red eye flight from New York to London so he could get some sleep.

When he arrived on board, however, a woman had sat one of her children on the seat instead.

He wrote: "I was flying on a redeye flight from New York City to London. I had intentionally booked a window seat so that I could sleep on the flight, as I can only sleep on a plane with a window seat.

"When I arrive at my seat, there is a woman and her two young children (between four and five years old) sitting in the three seats in the row.

Many Reddit users sided with the man (stock image)
Many Reddit users sided with the man (stock image). Picture: Getty

"When I inform her that one of her kids is sitting in my seat, she says that she had booked the other two seats in the row, as well as the aisle seat in the row on the opposite side of the plane, and asked me if I would mind switching with her so that she could sit in the same row with her two children.

"I told her that I booked the window seat specifically so that I could sleep on the plane, and that I wanted to keep my seat."

The man added that the mum had 'caused a scene' and got a flight attendant involved, who requested the woman move out of his seat.

He continued: "She started to cause a bit of a scene yelling about how I wouldn't switch with her, even calling the flight attendant over to protest who informed her that they had to honour the ticket and asked her child to move. She then glared at me pretty heavily as she told her child that he had to sit on the other side of the plane for the flight."

Many users took the man's side, while also voicing sympathy for the mum.

One person wrote: "She wasn’t the a**hole for asking but her reaction makes her the a**hole. It’s fine to ask to switch but you get what you get and you don’t throw a fit. She should have planned ahead for seating."

Another added: "If she wanted to ensure that she and her kids had three seats next to one another, then she could have paid for seat selections instead of gambling on another passenger being willing to trade."

And a third wrote: "If the child was on a completely different area of the plane then maybe it’d be different, but that’s not the case and even then you did book the seat you wanted. She sucks for making a big deal out of it and automatically assuming you’d be okay with it."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Some schools may make the decision to close amid the heatwave if they think staff and students are at risk

How hot does it have to be for schools to close in the UK?

Weather

This paddling pool hack is a game-changer (left: stock image)

Dad reveals genius hack to heating paddling pool using bin bags
The boob sweat banisher will be a saving grace for many women

This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

Fashion

This hack could be a game-changer... (stock images)

Woman shocked by genius hack that 'freezes ice cube trays in 30 minutes'
What to do if you still have a red passport

Warning issued to anyone who still has a red passport

News

Trending on Heart

Billy Brown is starring on Love Island this year

How old is Love Island's Billy Brown?

TV & Movies

Millie and Liam from Love Island 2021 have split

Why did Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split?

TV & Movies

With the heatwave causing temperatures to soar to 30 degrees and higher, it is more important than ever to keep our dogs safe

What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs and how do I treat it?
How to see this supermoon 2022

The biggest supermoon of 2022 is visible tonight - here’s how you can see it
Neil Bell is starring in Emmerdale

Who plays Terry in Emmerdale and where have you seen Neil Bell before?

TV & Movies

Christine McGuiness has opened up about her marriage

Christine McGuinness says she's dealing with 'ups and downs' in marriage to Paddy

Celebrities

Jacques O'Neill has decided to leave Love Island

Moment Love Island's Jacques O'Neill tearfully quits the show

TV & Movies

Jacques O'Neill left Love Island last night

Love Island fans notice Gemma Owen's reaction to Jacques O'Neill quitting show

TV & Movies

Jacques O'Neill and Liam Llewellyn have quit Love Island

Who has quit Love Island 2022 so far?

TV & Movies

Jacques has left the Love Island villa

Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

TV & Movies

Temperatures are soaring this week

Sleeping naked will actually make you hotter at night, expert claims
Pete paid tribute to his wife on Instagram

Peter Andre's emotional tribute to wife Emily on their anniversary

Celebrities

Here's when the Meet The Parents episode could happen on Love Island

When is Love Island 2022's Meet The Parents episode happening?

TV & Movies

Paige Thorne is one of the Love Island favourites

How old is Love Island's Paige Thorne?

TV & Movies

Rosie Williams has hit out at ex Adam Collard

Love Island's Rosie Williams hits out at ex Adam Collard as he returns to show

TV & Movies