Man has 'no regrets' after upsetting little girl at Disney World by blocking her view

A man took his fiancée to see the fireworks at the Disney World castle.

A man has said he doesn’t regret upsetting a child after he blocked her view during a trip to Disney World with his partner.

The man, from the UK, said that he and his now-wife had just got engaged at the theme park and it was the first time they had gone to Disney World together.

To celebrate their special holiday, the couple arrived early at the Magic Kingdom to get the best views of the famous firework display.

Taking to Reddit, the man said: "We had about 5 minutes to go when a family started shoving through behind us.

"I felt them shove my back and I hobbled over the line so quickly stepped back. They were sort of squished against us and the people behind.

"Just then, I heard a sigh and a mutter of “a*******” coming from behind me. I looked around to check it out."

The user went on to say he was criticised by a dad who told him the kids "couldn't see behind all the adults".

But since he’d been waiting two hours in the queue to see the display, he wanted to make sure his wife was able to see.

"My wife had never been able to do anything like this growing up,” he continued, “It may seem silly but this was massive for her. I wasn’t about to let it get ruined."

After standing his ground, he said the dad became aggressive and labeled him ‘cruel’.

He then tried to let the little girl through but the dad barged through as well so their view was blocked.

After asking for advice, there were plenty of comments with people supporting him.

One person wrote: "That kid was upset because their parent made poor choices and doesn't know how to plan."

"Why the father didn't put the kid on his shoulders? They clearly were entitled people trying to use their kid as an excuse to steal your places,” another said.

A third wrote: “I get wanting to be up front but it’s fireworks and could be seen from further back. That man used his kid to shove all the way to the front, knowing people would let them go because of the kid.”

While a fourth added: “You wanted to let the kid through. And its just his attitude, he did not even ask, it screams entitlement all over.”