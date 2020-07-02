This interactive map shows how many UFO 'sightings' there have been in your area

2 July 2020, 16:49

Celebrate World UFO day by finding out if there are any sightings in your area
Celebrate World UFO day by finding out if there are any sightings in your area. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Today marks World UFO Day, but how extraterrestrial is your local area?

Forbes has previously revealed that places such as Chile, Nevada, Wiltshire and Roswell have the highest amount of UFO 'sightings' in the world.

However, how would you feel if you knew someone in your local area has spotted extraterrestrial activity in the skies?

July 2 marks World UFO day, and even if you're not a believer in aliens flying the skies in their metal spaceships, it's still fun to find out what's been happening in your city, town or village.

READ MORE: Harry Potter elf 'Dobby’ spotted on CCTV walking up woman’s driveway

The map allows you to see if there have been any sightings in your area
The map allows you to see if there have been any sightings in your area. Picture: Getty

UFOStalker.com says there has been 61 sightings across the world in the past week, and a massive 363 in the last month.

The website allows you to search your local area for alleged UFO sightings, submitted by people online.

If you look closely at your area on the interactive map, a UFO symbol will show where a 'sighting' has happened.

UFOStalker.com says there has been 61 sightings across the world in the past week, and a massive 363 in the last month
UFOStalker.com says there has been 61 sightings across the world in the past week, and a massive 363 in the last month. Picture: Getty

By clicking on this, you can also read what time and when the report was made, and a description of the alleged UFO sighting.

If you think you've seen a UFO, you can also report your own, giving details on what you saw and when.

Some of the 'sightings' have even been accompanied with videos and pictures from people who have managed to capture their experience on camera.

The website allows you to search your local area for alleged UFO sightings
The website allows you to search your local area for alleged UFO sightings. Picture: Getty

Last week, someone in Hertfordshire took to the website to claim she saw a "metallic object rising up" in the sky "rotating with sun reflecting" in Sawbridgeworth.

Yesterday, someone also reported a sighting in Kansas, USA, after seeing five square objects "traveling in trail formation" in the sky just before 9PM.

READ MORE: Bizarre optical illusion that makes model's leg look terrifyingly thin is baffling the internet

