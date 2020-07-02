This interactive map shows how many UFO 'sightings' there have been in your area

By Alice Dear

Today marks World UFO Day, but how extraterrestrial is your local area?

Forbes has previously revealed that places such as Chile, Nevada, Wiltshire and Roswell have the highest amount of UFO 'sightings' in the world.

However, how would you feel if you knew someone in your local area has spotted extraterrestrial activity in the skies?

July 2 marks World UFO day, and even if you're not a believer in aliens flying the skies in their metal spaceships, it's still fun to find out what's been happening in your city, town or village.

UFOStalker.com says there has been 61 sightings across the world in the past week, and a massive 363 in the last month.

The website allows you to search your local area for alleged UFO sightings, submitted by people online.

If you look closely at your area on the interactive map, a UFO symbol will show where a 'sighting' has happened.

By clicking on this, you can also read what time and when the report was made, and a description of the alleged UFO sighting.

If you think you've seen a UFO, you can also report your own, giving details on what you saw and when.

Some of the 'sightings' have even been accompanied with videos and pictures from people who have managed to capture their experience on camera.

Last week, someone in Hertfordshire took to the website to claim she saw a "metallic object rising up" in the sky "rotating with sun reflecting" in Sawbridgeworth.

Yesterday, someone also reported a sighting in Kansas, USA, after seeing five square objects "traveling in trail formation" in the sky just before 9PM.

