M&S Food has unveiled their 2025 Christmas menu and it's delicious

By Zoe Adams

From the Marks and Spencer popular beef or vegetarian wellington to the Antipasti Grazing Platter - here's everything on the M&S Food To Order menu plus how to order and important dates.

When Marks and Spencer announce their 2025 Christmas Food To Order menu is available, you take note, even when it's only September.

Confirming what delicious foods are available to purchase this festive season, the popular supermarket has really outdone themselves when it comes to mouthwatering meals, tasty sides and tempting treats.

Popular additions to the M&S Christmas food menu include the British Fillet of British Beef Wellington, the vegetarian Butternut Squash, Brie and Caramelised Onion Wellington, the Handcrafted Turkey and Stuffing Pie and Handmade Passion Fruit an White Chocolate Pine Cones.

Here's everything you need to know about the M&S Christmas food from what's on the menu, how to order and the dates of collections.

What is on the M&S Christmas Food To Order menu this 2025?

We know it's early in the year to be talking about Christmas dinner but when you look at the Marks and Spencer options, you'll be counting down the days until festive season.

This year M&S has a great selection of mains, sides, desserts and even party food for you to choose from, making hosting that little bit easier. Some food options they have on offer for 2025 are:

M&S Christmas mains

A full selection of full meats including pork, beef, turkey and chicken

Butternut Squash, Brie & Caramelised Onion Wellington

Wagyu Beef Pie

Scottish Leaping Salmon en Croute

Vegetarian Nut Roast with Caramelised Nuts & Cranberries

4 Atlantic Lobster Tails with Langoustine & Garlic Butter

M&S Christmas Sides

Braised Red Cabbage

Heritage Orange & Yellow British Roasting Carrots

Goose Fat Roasting Potatoes

Brussels Sprout & Leek Gratin

M&S Christmas Desserts

Our Best Ever Yule Log

Sticky Toffee Pudding Trifle

Profiterole Dessert Bowl

Handmade Chocolate Pine Cones

It's important to note some of these options are exclusive to the Food To Order menu and therefore won't be available to buy in store.

Ahead of other supermarkets including Sainsbury's, Tesco and Asda, you can already order you Christmas shop from M&S.

How does M&S Christmas Food To Order work?

Available to order now, you simply log on to M&S Food and choose the date and time you want to collect. You then go forth and pick your food items. Your shopping trolley can be amended ahead of your final collection date.

At this stage, you will be required to pay a £50 deposit, with the final balance due on collection.

What are the dates of collection for M&S Christmas food?

You'll be able to to pick up your Christmas feasts from in store between 22nd-24th September. They have a freshness guarantee to ensure all your food items last until the 25th too.

