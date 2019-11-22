Martin Lewis reveals best Black Friday deals from Boots’ No7 makeup to Amazon and SIM savings

Martin Lewis has revealed the best beauty and SIM deals on the market. Picture: ITV/Getty/Boots

By Alice Dear

Black Friday is almost a week away, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis is getting everyone ready.

Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, appeared on Good Morning Britain today to share the Back Friday deals he’s already spotted.

While Black Friday doesn’t launch until Friday 29th November, deals are already revealing themselves on the market.

Martin’s top spots include amazing deals on SIM cards, beauty products and predictions on Amazon’s deals.

Speaking to Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid on the ITV show, Martin said that SIM deals are “living up to the hype” of Black Friday.

Martin’s top spots include amazing deals on SIM cards, beauty products and predictions on Amazon’s deals. Picture: ITV

SIM deals

The Money Saving Expert revealed that Three are offering a SIM for £8 a month that comes with unlimited text and minutes as well as 8GB of data in a 12 month contract.

Virgin Mobile, which is on the EE network, are offering a SIM card with 10GB of data, 5000 minutes and unlimited texts for £10 month.

Smarty, which is also on the Three network, are offering a SIM for £15, which comes with a massive 45GB of data, as well as unlimited texts and calls.

Beauty

Boots have a great deal on at the moment with the No7 brand.

They are selling a “Beauty Wardrobe Gift Set” which includes £87 worth of products for only £25.

The gift set includes mascaras, lipsticks and palettes, which could all be gifted separately over Christmas.

Boots are selling a “Beauty Wardrobe Gift Set” which includes £87 worth of products for only £25. Picture: Boots

Amazon

Amazon will start revealing their Black Friday deals tomorrow, a week early.

Martin Lewis said that they will be doing their Deals Of The Day, which are “big things which have been heavily discounted.

For example, one of their items included in last year’s Deals Of The Day were GHD straighteners.

Amazon will also being going Lightening Deals, which are small deals that go every five minutes, explains Martin Lewis.

While we don’t know what will be included yet, last year Amazon were selling Yankee Candles for £14 down from £17.

In order to make sure you’re getting the best out of Black Friday, Martin said: “Ask yourself; do I need it? Is it worth it? Have I checked whether it’s available cheaper?

“If any of the answers are no, don’t buy it.”