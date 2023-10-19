Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for those repaying student loans

19 October 2023, 16:10

Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments
Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments. Picture: X/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The Money Saving Expert has revealed that thousands of people are eligible for a student loan refund.

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to those who are repaying their student loans, as they may find they have overpaid and are due a refund.

The Money Saving Expert took to X, formally known as Twitter, to explain that he and his team had put in a Freedom of Information request to the Student Loans Company (SLC) which showed that over a million people overpaid in the 2022/23 tax year, meaning that they were eligible to claim back hundreds or thousands of pounds.

The TV host explained that the "vast majority" of people who can reclaim money were in the category where they didn’t earn enough to reach the payment threshold. According to Martin these people only have to repay the loan if they earn over £27,295.

Martin said: "So you only have to repay if you earn over £27,295. Let's take a twelfth of that, the sort of monthly average amount, and you get to £2,274. So, because you pay this through the payroll, through PAYE [pay-as-you-earn], if you earn over £2,274 in a month, they take 9% of whatever is above that to go towards your student loan."

Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning regarding student load repayments
Martin Lewis has issued an urgent warning regarding student load repayments. Picture: X/Martin Lewis

Martin also revealed that there was 165,000 people on the wrong student loan repayment plan.

He said: "The Government tells firms if they don't know which plan you were on to default to 'Plan 1', which is where you start repaying over £22,000. Yet millions of you, the majority, are on plans where you pay over £27,000. So, if you earn £24,000 and you were on the default, you would have repaid when you didn't need to do so."

Watch Martin Lewis explain student loan repayments here

Martin explained that there were also 57,000 people who have had money deducted after they had already fully repaid their student loan, however they will receive their refund automatically.

A further 39,000 people had started to repay their loans too early as it is not necessary to make payments until the April after you have left university.

Martin Lewis took to X to reveal his latest money-saving hack
Martin Lewis took to X to reveal his latest money-saving hack. Picture: Alamy

This latest warning comes after the Martin Lewis announced the best energy saving tips for this winter.

The Money Saving Expert team revealed that the public should make sure their home is insulated correctly and suggested using a boiler timer to manage their usage.

