Martin Lewis encourages against buying Christmas gifts for anyone but direct family this year

By Alice Dear

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned people against 'ticking boxes' by buying people gifts this festive season.

Martin Lewis is encouraging people to avoid getting themselves into unnecessary debt this Christmas by buying gifts for the likes of cousins, friends, neighbours and teachers.

The Money Saving Expert said that Christmas has become a "retail festival", and that instead of a "joyous occasion", it can become a time full of "unhappiness, debt and worry" for some.

Writing in The Mirror, Martin said that we have started buying presents for people to "tick boxes", and often it is not something they want or will use.

He explained: "Christmas has wrongly become a retail festival. Instead of a joyous occasion, for many the season of goodwill causes unhappiness, debt and worry.

"So say it loud, say it proud and say it NOW: 'I won’t be buying you a present this year'."

He continued to explain: "Many buy gifts for others that they know they won’t use, with money they don’t have, causing themselves stress they don’t need.

"We’ve disconnected from why we give gifts."

While Martin still believes in gifting your spouse and children Christmas presents, we should cut out gifts for the "ever-extending list of friends, cousins, neighbours and teachers we feel obliged to buy for".

He explained that tit-for-tat giving means "most people end up with tat" which goes on to clutter homes and eventually fill landfills.

"It does no one any good", the financial expert wrote.

Giving an example of how tit-for-tat gifting can become dangerous for many people's finances, Martin wrote: "Imagine that I know my mate Noella is hard up. To be generous, I buy her a nice £20 smelly bath bubbles and salts set. Then… she feels obliged to buy me something back.

"The net financial effect is Noella has spent her money to receive the bath bubbles I gave her."

He added that: "Sometimes the best gift is releasing others from the obligation of having to give to you", and that it is time for us to "get off this gift-giving treadmill".

He is encouraging people that agree with him to "be brave" and raise the issue now with extended family and friends, which could mean a less indebted and happier Christmas for you and your loved ones.

