Martin Lewis explains rules on shops accepting cash during the pandemic

Martin Lewis has spoken out on the issue of cash payments (stock images). Picture: Getty/ITV

Martin Lewis has clarified the rules on cash payments during lockdown.

Throughout the pandemic, businesses more and more businesses have been urging customers to pay with card over fears about the spread of coronavirus.

However, there has been some confusion over whether pubs, shops and restaurants are allowed to refuse cash payments, given that it is still legal tender.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has now spoken out on the issue, explaining the circumstances by which businesses can refuse cash payments.

Many businesses are only accepting card payments during the pandemic (stock image). Picture: Getty

Speaking on ITV's Martin Lewis Money Show, he answered the following question from a viewer: "If cash is legal tender, are businesses breaking rules by only accepting cards?"

He replied: "No, they are not breaking any rules.

"You are allowed to take card only as long as it's not discriminatory for race or disability or something.

"But that brought up the question of what, exactly, legal tender was.

"The legal tender thing is interesting," Martin continued.

"Legal tender has a strict definition.

"It means if you have a court awarded debt against you, if someone tries to settle and they're paying in legal tender you cannot refuse it.

"And that's all it means."

Martin Lewis has clarified the rules on cash and card payments. Picture: ITV

Martin clarified further what legal tender means, saying that coins are the only legal tender in some parts of the country.

He added: "In Scotland, no notes - neither Bank of Scotland nor Bank of England, are legal tender.

"But that doesn't mean they're not legal.

"They're all legal currency."

