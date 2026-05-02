What are the May Bank Holiday opening hours for B&Q, Wickes, Homebase and Screwfix?

2 May 2026, 08:30

B&Q, Wickes and other DIY shops are changing their opening hours for the bank holiday weekend
B&Q, Wickes and other DIY shops are changing their opening hours for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Fancy doing some DIY on this three-day weekend? Here's all the bank holiday Monday opening hours you need.

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The early May Bank Holiday is the perfect opportunity to take on a DIY project you've been thinking about or even a little garden work now the weather has warmed up.

However, if this is on your to-do list this three-day weekend, make sure you don't get caught out by the DIY stores altered opening hours.

The likes of Wickes, Screwfix, B&Q and Homebase will all be operating slightly different bank holiday weekend opening hours so it's important you check before you head out for all your house and garden essentials.

Here are the DIY store May Bank Holiday opening hours you need.

Screwfix is a popular store to visit on a bank holiday weekend
Screwfix is a popular store to visit on a bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

What are B&Q's opening hours on the bank holiday?

If B&Q is your chosen go-to DIY store you'll be in luck this weekend as they appear to be operating normal opening hours across the Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

  • May Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 7am-8pm

Check here for the exact opening hours of your local store.

What are Homebase's opening hours on the bank holiday?

Again, most Homebase stores will be working their normal opening hours over the early May Bank Holiday. However, as most are now located inside The Range, it is advised you check before you head out shopping.

  • May Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 9am-8pm

Check you local store here.

What are Screwfix's opening hours on the bank holiday?

Screwfix will be altercating their opening hours for the three-day weekend and will be closing slightly earlier than usual.

  • May Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 7am-6pm

It's really important you check your local store here if you're thinking of a Screwfix trip though as many stores have restrictions.

Wickes will be running normal opening hours over the early May Bank Holiday weekend
Wickes will be running normal opening hours over the early May Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

What are Wickes' opening hours on the bank holiday?

Keeping their customers happy, Wickes will be operating normal hours this bank holiday weekend.

  • May Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 7am-8pm

To confirm you local's times, check here.

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