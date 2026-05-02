May Bank holiday supermarket opening times for Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Asda and more

Supermarkets are changing their opening hours for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What are the opening times for supermarkets like Marks and Spencer, Lidl, Morrison's and Co-op? Here are all the details you need for Monday 4th May's bank holiday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The early May bank holiday is upon us meaning it's time to enjoy three glorious days off work, but it does also result in different opening times for popular supermarkets across the UK.

Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's, M&S Food Hall, Aldi, Lidl and more all change their Monday hours to reflect the bank holiday meaning there's less time for you to pop to your local store to grab the essentials.

Luckily, as it's not a Christmas or Easter bank holiday, most stores will remain open across the country, just with slightly reduced hours.

Here's all the May Bank Holiday opening hours you need for 4th May 2026.

Co-op will be running normal hours over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

What are Aldi's May Bank Holiday opening hours?

Aldi's Saturday and Sunday opening hours will remain the same over the bank holiday weekend but will differ slightly on the Monday itself.

Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 8am-8pm

Check your local store here for specific hours just incase they differ.

What are Asda's May Bank Holiday opening hours?

Asda shoppers should see minimal impact on their store's opening hours this weekend as the supermarket will follow usual opening hours.

Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 8am-10pm

Double check your local store here.

What are Co-op's May Bank Holiday opening hours?

If it's just a little top up shop you're after then your local Co-op is a great option for the May Bank Holiday as they will be opening normal hours.

Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 6am-10pm

Find out any changes your local store might be making here.

M&S will be a popular spot over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

What are Lidl's May Bank Holiday opening hours?

Generally, stores across England and Wales will operate normally but some may run reduced opening hours so it's advised to check before you head out.

If you live in Scotland, Lidl's opening hours will remain the same.

Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 8am-10pm

Check out your local store's hours here.

What are Marks and Spencer Food Hall's May Bank Holiday opening hours?

The bank holiday is the perfect time to indulge in some M&S dinners and treats and generally, you will find they're open normal hours over this weekend.

Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 8am-10pm

As the Food Hall operates separately from the clothing and home store, double check opening hours here.

What are Morrisons' May Bank Holiday opening hours?

Across the weekend Morrisons will be open normal hours but will be closing slightly earlier on the Monday.

Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 7am-8pm

Larger stores and petrol stations will have different hours so for exact times check here.

What are Sainsbury's May Bank Holiday opening hours?

The popular supermarket will be running different opening hours for the May Bank Holiday.

Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 8am-8pm

Depending on the store size, opening hours may differ so confirm here.

Lidl will be operating slightly different hours this bank holiday weekend. Picture: Getty

What are Tesco's May Bank Holiday opening hours?

Tesco won't be changing their opening hours much over the bank holiday weekend but hours will differ across super stores, petrol stations and the smaller shops.

Bank Holiday Monday opening hours: 8am-6pm

Find out exact opening times for your local store here.

READ MORE: