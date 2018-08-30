Meghan Markle's tuxedo dress breaks royal rules with her leggy display - Here's how to get the look

By Alice Westoby

The Duchess of Sussex broke royal rules with this leggy dress and here's where you can buy it.

Meghan Markle broke royal fashion protocol as she attended a special gala performance of the smash hit musical Hamilton with her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her svelte figure with a chic tuxedo dress however it broke the usual royal fashion rules of skirts and dresses below the knee.

Meghan and Harry attend the Hamilton gala on Wednesday 29th August | Picture: Getty

Meghan's leggy dress bucked the trend in the waist cinching look which brushed her thighs above the knee but paired it with her usual black court heels.

Where is Meghan's dress from?

Reportedly styled for her by her BFF Jessica Mulroney, Meghan's black tuxedo dress is from Canadian brand Judith and Charles and costs 550 Canadian Dollars, the equivalent of around £330 which is relatively cheap by royal standards.

Where are Meghan's shoes from?

Meghan opted for her usual plain court shoe style heels.

These classy black pointed pumps are by Paul Andrew and have a price tag of £495.

The special gala performance of Hamilton took place at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London and was in aid of Sentebale, Prince Harry's charity supporting youngsters affected by HIV in Lesotho.