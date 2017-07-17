Miranda Kerr Reveals Wedding Photos For Vogue And Her Dress Is Stunning

By Hollie Borland

Miranda Kerr couldn't have "imagined" her wedding dress to be anymore beautiful, and to be honest, neither could we.

The 34-year-old model married her beau 26-year-old billionaire Evan Spiegel, who founded social media app Snapchat, in a small ceremony at their home in Los Angeles late last month and has admitted the day was so perfect - especially as she got to walk down the aisle in her custom-made gown by Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri and a pearl-encrusted headpiece by milliner Stephen Jones.

For @mirandakerr, it took two fittings and a team of couturiers at @dior to create her fairy-tale wedding dress. Take an exclusive inside look at the making of her dream dress in the link in our bio. Photographed by @patrickdemarchelier. A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) onJul 16, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: "Honestly, I couldn't have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress. When I was young, my grandmother told me, 'Miranda, men are very visual. It's important to look good.' I was like, 'OK, Nan.'"

The brunette beauty has admitted she took inspiration from Grace Kelly's wedding dress when she tied the knot with Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 in a white lace, silk, taffeta, and tulle gown designed by Helen Rose of MGM.

Such a magical day A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) onJul 16, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Speaking in a video posted on Vogue.com, she said: "Grace Kelly was a real inspiration with her dress and how timeless it is."

And, although weddings are usually stressful, the actress has revealed her special day was very relaxed and she couldn't have wished for it to go any smoother.

She said recently: "Our wedding was just so joyful. We started the day, did yoga, and then our families came over and we literally all just had, like, this celebration in our backyard. It was magical, really."

Thank you Maria Grazia Chiuri and @dior for creating my dream wedding dress A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) onJul 16, 2017 at 10:45pm PDT

Miranda and Evan started dating in 2014 and got engaged in July 2016, with the model revealing earlier this year that they were waiting until they wed to have sex.

She said: "My partner is very traditional. We can't... I mean we're just...waiting."

Watch the full behind the scenes video with British Vogue here: