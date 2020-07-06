Lottery winner has just days to claim £1million win as public is told to check tickets

People are attempting to hunt down the mystery winner of the £1million. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Someone out there is sitting on a £1million lottery ticket, could it be you?

We all dream of one day winning the lottery – even if we don't buy tickets very often – and plan what we would spend our millions on.

Whether it's a new house, a year-long trip around the world or maybe the fanciest car out there, we all know what we'd do first.

However, we never think that one day we'd win the lottery and not come forward to claim our winnings.

At the moment, the National Lottery are searching for the winner of £1million, who is yet to come forward with their ticket to claim their money.

The mystery lottery winner is believed to have bought the ticket in Harrow. Picture: Getty

People are being urged to check their tickets as the days to claim the million-pound win are running out.

According to Harrow Online, the ticket was purchased in Harrow, London, on January 11 this year.

The person with the winning ticket only has until July 9 to claim their money. Picture: Getty

The winning number were 27, 28, 46, 51, 55, 57 and the bonus ball was 14.

The person sitting on this winning ticket is said to have got five out of six of the winning balls, and the bonus ball.

But with the days quickly running out, this person could just miss out on the chance of becoming a millionaire.

They have until July 9 to claim the £1million.

After then, these winnings and the interest will go to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

