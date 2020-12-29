Monopoly players are only just discovering the ‘auction rule’ which speeds up the game

The 'auction rule' is rarely played by families. Picture: Getty Images

Monopoly's little known 'auction rule' could speed up the game.

Over the festive period, millions of families across the world will be sitting down for a game of Monopoly.

And any fans will know that things tend to get very competitive very quickly, especially if you have some bad losers in your household.

But despite the classic board game being around since 1935, it seems like there are still a few rules people aren’t aware of.

In fact, one player has gone viral after he explained a seemingly lesser known rule about auctioning property.

Many of us will play Monopoly over the festive period. Picture: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “When someone lands on a property in #Monopoly & they don't buy it, IT GOES TO AUCTION for any player to buy. IT. IS. IN. THE. RULES.”

Read More: The worst Christmas presents to receive on December 25 revealed - including scented candles and chocolates

And it turns out he’s right, as according to the rules: "If the player lands on an unowned property, whether street, railroad, or utility, they can buy the property for its listed purchase price.

“If they decline this purchase, the property is auctioned off by the bank to the highest bidder, including the player who declined to buy."

This means the game becomes a lot more fast moving as the properties are snapped up by the players quickly.

Replying to the Tweet, one person wrote: "Holy MOLY! That takes strategy/risk taking UP A DAMN LEVEL! I am so down for this rule. Thank you for the tip off!"

Another commented: "Speeds up game enormously and guarantees to divert all pre-existing family animosities into silent resentment as they are bankrupted far sooner."

A third was shocked more people don’t read the rules properly, writing: "Always amazed by the amount of people that don't know this. HOW CAN YOU BUY A GAME AND NOT READ THE RULES?"

Meanwhile, Monopoly recently unveiled its 'Longest Game Ever' edition with a whopping 66 properties - which is 38 more than the original version.

The game has one die, instead of two dice, and sees players slowly move around the board with pieces shaped like tiny tortoises and hares.

Now Read: Five fun ways to celebrate New Year's Eve... without leaving your home