Sneaky Monopoly player reveals 'hidden' rule that could change the whole game

20 December 2022, 13:20

Don't worry, the Monopoly hack is in the official rulebook.
Don't worry, the Monopoly hack is in the official rulebook. Picture: Alamy

One savvy gamer has revealed a lesser known hack that could help you win this Christmas.

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a family row over a board game, but this 'hidden' Monopoly hack could mean you come away with the crown this year.

One player has taken to social media to reveal a lesser known 'secret' rule you might not have heard of – and it could change the entire game.

According to Twitter user Ruben, when a person lands on a property, utility or train station and decide not to buy it, it actually goes up for auction.

He wrote: "When someone lands on a property in #Monopoly & they don't buy it, IT GOES TO AUCTION for any player to buy. IT. IS. IN. THE. RULES."

When someone lands on a property and decides not to buy it, it goes to auction.
When someone lands on a property and decides not to buy it, it goes to auction. Picture: Alamy

He not only confirmed that any player can then purchase the plot on their turn, but that it is a legitimate tactic firmly in the terms.

If you can already picture your family contesting this crafty move, the official Monopoly rule to quote reads: "If the player lands on an unowned property, whether street, railroad, or utility, they can buy the property for its listed purchase price.

"If they decline this purchase, the property is auctioned off by the bank to the highest bidder, including the player who declined to buy."

Twitter user Ruben shared the rule online.
Twitter user Ruben shared the rule online. Picture: Twitter

Gamers were quick to comment on the estate-building strategy, sharing their shock at the rulebook revelation.

"Wait, what!?!?! omg," wrote one social media user.

"Omgod its true ...I just pulled out my monopoly to check," confirmed another.

A third said: "Wow never knew this. Never too old to learn, thanks!"

While a fourth chimed in: "Omg this makes the game like 10 times better."

The 'hidden' tactic is one of the lesser known rules.
The 'hidden' tactic is one of the lesser known rules. Picture: Alamy

Some board game enthusiasts even started sharing their own Monolopy tips to take the game up a gear.

MHTC Board Games revealed their top hint: "Do not forget the extra go to jail rule, roll three doubles in succession."

As a gamer called Bryan added: "There is also a rule that allows you to actually hold a Monopoly. Wanna induce rage upon those you play with? Make sure to buy up as many houses as possible until they're gone.

"According to the rules you cannot buy hotels unless you have enough houses to upgrade."

So there you have it, some extra tactics to take your Monolopy game to the next level when the Christmas games begin.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Jeremy's letter to Santa Claus will leave you howling with laughter

Kid complains about Christmas presents in hilarious letter to Santa Claus

Christmas

Lots of high street supermarkets and shops will shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day this year

Full list of supermarkets and shops shutting for three days this Christmas

Christmas

Hal Vaughan booked multiple flights so his flight attendant daughter Pierce Vaughan could spend Christmas with her family

Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter

Christmas

Martin Lewis has revealed where to buy your Christmas dinner

Martin Lewis reveals cheapest supermarket to buy Christmas dinner

Christmas

A dog has reunited with its family after seven years

Dog reunited with owners seven years after running away

Trending on Heart

Victoria Beckham said her husband was left questioning whether he was "cool".

David Beckham left 'heartbroken' by daughter Harper's school run request

Celebrities

An eagle-eyed viewer noticed the movie mistake after years of it going unnoticed.

The Grinch movie fans spot glaring blunder in iconic scene

TV & Movies

Here's where you can watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas

Where can I watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas 2022?

TV & Movies

Mamma Mia! could be back for a third film

Mamma Mia! director gives exciting new update on third film

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon left fans divided after revealing her "favourite child".

Stacey Solomon reveals Zachary is her favourite child and says every parent has one

Celebrities

Meet the Masked Singer UK season 4 characters and judges.

Masked Singer 2023: Full line-up of characters revealed

TV & Movies

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer separated earlier this year.

Jeff Brazier announces split from wife Kate after nine years together

Showbiz

Mica and Marcus are leaving Gogglebox after five years

Gogglebox favourites Mica and Marcus quit show after five years

Gogglebox

There is an alternate ending to Titanic that fans have just discovered

Titanic fans have just discovered ‘hilarious’ alternate ending

TV & Movies

Exes Christine and Paddy will spend Christmas Day with their three children.

Christine McGuinness spending Christmas with ex Paddy as she 'puts kids first'

Showbiz

Amanda Holden in tears as Britain's Got Talent magician reunites her with woman who saved her life

Amanda Holden in tears as Britain's Got Talent magician reunites her with woman who saved her life

Celebrities

Here's whats on your TV screens this Boxing Day 2022

Boxing Day TV guide 2022: All the TV shows and films airing after Christmas

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has revealed how to make Christmas crackers from scratch

Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas cracker hack using loo rolls

Celebrities

Fatboy could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders fans spot clue Fatboy is coming back from the dead

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby has shown off her ski chalet

Inside Holly Willoughby's family ski holiday in £1k a night luxury chalet

Celebrities