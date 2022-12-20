Sneaky Monopoly player reveals 'hidden' rule that could change the whole game

Don't worry, the Monopoly hack is in the official rulebook. Picture: Alamy

One savvy gamer has revealed a lesser known hack that could help you win this Christmas.

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a family row over a board game, but this 'hidden' Monopoly hack could mean you come away with the crown this year.

One player has taken to social media to reveal a lesser known 'secret' rule you might not have heard of – and it could change the entire game.

According to Twitter user Ruben, when a person lands on a property, utility or train station and decide not to buy it, it actually goes up for auction.

He wrote: "When someone lands on a property in #Monopoly & they don't buy it, IT GOES TO AUCTION for any player to buy. IT. IS. IN. THE. RULES."

When someone lands on a property and decides not to buy it, it goes to auction. Picture: Alamy

He not only confirmed that any player can then purchase the plot on their turn, but that it is a legitimate tactic firmly in the terms.

If you can already picture your family contesting this crafty move, the official Monopoly rule to quote reads: "If the player lands on an unowned property, whether street, railroad, or utility, they can buy the property for its listed purchase price.

"If they decline this purchase, the property is auctioned off by the bank to the highest bidder, including the player who declined to buy."

Twitter user Ruben shared the rule online. Picture: Twitter

Gamers were quick to comment on the estate-building strategy, sharing their shock at the rulebook revelation.

"Wait, what!?!?! omg," wrote one social media user.

"Omgod its true ...I just pulled out my monopoly to check," confirmed another.

A third said: "Wow never knew this. Never too old to learn, thanks!"

While a fourth chimed in: "Omg this makes the game like 10 times better."

The 'hidden' tactic is one of the lesser known rules. Picture: Alamy

Some board game enthusiasts even started sharing their own Monolopy tips to take the game up a gear.

MHTC Board Games revealed their top hint: "Do not forget the extra go to jail rule, roll three doubles in succession."

As a gamer called Bryan added: "There is also a rule that allows you to actually hold a Monopoly. Wanna induce rage upon those you play with? Make sure to buy up as many houses as possible until they're gone.

"According to the rules you cannot buy hotels unless you have enough houses to upgrade."

So there you have it, some extra tactics to take your Monolopy game to the next level when the Christmas games begin.

