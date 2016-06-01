What Has More Calories? These Boozy Drinks Or Delicious Snacks?

Believe it or not but there's a fine line between your favourite snacks and those devilish boozy treats...

Sticking to a diet is never easy, especially when you're trying to avoid our favourite treats.

Whether you choose to indulge in a red velvet cupcake or a margarita, the REAL calorie content in that pint of Strongbow could be A LOT more than some of the most indulgent treats.

So before you gorge on that scotch egg, or guzzle down that glass of Chardonnay, you may want to see where you can cut the fat.

Take our quiz and see if you can pick a healthy option.