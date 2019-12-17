These are the most Googled questions and phrases of 2019

17 December 2019, 16:32

The most Googled words and phrases of the year have been revelaed
The most Googled words and phrases of the year have been revelaed. Picture: HBO/Instagram/ITV

From 'how to pronounce Psalm' to 'what is Area 51?' - these are what the public have been Googling this year.

The most Googled questions and phrases of 2019 have been revealed, and UK trending topics range from the Rugby World Cup to Kim Kardashian's youngest child.

Kirstin Wright, a Google Trends expert said in a statement: “The 2019 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months, but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and even the latest lingo.

“As people continue to look for information in new and different ways, Google Search keeps evolving to make the world’s information accessible and useful to all.”

The top search term in the country was 'Rugby World Cup', followed by 'Cricket World Cup - due to England's successes in the competitions.

Many Brits were also searching for TV shows - notably Game of Thrones and Chernobyl - and Caitlyn Jenner was also the most searched for celebrity, due to her appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star beat out Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( who came fifth), Love Island finalist Tommy Fury (who came fourth) and Prince Andrew (who came third).

The search engine also revealed the top most search for 'how to' and 'What is' search terms of the year.

The top 10 'How to' search terms of 2019:

1. How to watch Champions League Final

2. How to watch Game of Thrones

3. How to floss dance

4. How to pronounce psalm

5. How to watch KSI vs. Logan

6. How to vote in European elections

7. How to eat pineapple

8. How to register to vote

9. How to tame a fox in Minecraft

10. How to watch Chernobyl

'How to watch Game of Thrones' was one of the top search terms of the year
'How to watch Game of Thrones' was one of the top search terms of the year. Picture: HBO

The top searched 'What is' articles of 2019

1. What is Area 51

2. What is the backstop

3. What is D Day

4. What is Finn’s Law

5. What is a super over in cricket

6. What is Article 50

7. What is a dead ting

8. What is Article 13

9. What is a VSCO girl

10. What is quark

