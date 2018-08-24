The most intelligent star sign on the horoscope has been revealed

Could the time you were born affect how smart you really are?

New research has collated the most intelligent horoscopes according to when notable figures in history were born.

Research done by Go Compare listed 900 Nobel Prize winners and noted down the horoscope of each, using their findings to indicate which months are more intelligent.

One horoscope proved to be the most prevalent as it boasted an impressive 97 achievers.

The alleged most intelligent star sign is Gemini, meaning those born between the May 21 and June 20 were deemed to be brainiest, sharing their birth time with Bob Dylan and Betty Williams.

Close behind them were Libra and Virgo who boasted 93 and 88 respectively.

Unfortunately for those born a Capricorn, Leo and Scorpio had the least appearances in the Nobel Prize winning department.

Most intelligent star signs revealed:

1. Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) – 97 Noble Prize winners including Bob Dylan

2. Libra (Sept 23-Oct 22) – 93 Noble Prize winners including T.S. Eliot

3. Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) – 88 Noble Prize winners including Mother Teresa

4. Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) – 81 Noble Prize winners including Malala Yousafzai

5. Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) – 76 Noble Prize winners including Daniel Bovet

6. Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) – 73 Noble Prize winners including Guglielmo Marconi

7. Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) – 71 Noble Prize winners including Winston Churchill

8. Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) – 66 Noble Prize winners including Albert Einstein

9. Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) – 65 Noble Prize winners including John Enders

10. Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) – 64 Noble Prize winners including Barack Obama

11. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) – 64 Noble Prize winners including Marie Curie

12. Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) – 57 Noble Prize winners including Martin Luther King Jr.



