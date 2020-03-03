Mother’s day 2020 present ideas: The best gifts to buy your mum this year

What to get your mum on Mother's Day this year. Picture: Getty/Eloise Hall/Hotel Chocolat/Amazon/Madebyzen/Posterhaste

A list of amazing gifts to get your amazing mum this Mother's Day...

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, which means children everywhere are wondering how they can treat their nearest and dearest.

So, whether you’re spending March 22nd with your Mum, Nan, grandma or the mother figure in your life - we have the perfect gift guide to make the day as special as possible.

Check out our list of Mother’s Day presents to suit all budgets below...

Photo print

Framed print by Cewe. Picture: Cewe

What’s more personal than a printed photo? Get your mum a beautiful gift to display a special memory in their home.

Printed on premium quality semi-gloss paper, Cewe’s framed prints come in a range of different sizes and are also UV resistant to ensure a long and happy life.

Price: Start from £19.48

Hair styler

Curl and straight confidence hot air styler. Picture: Remington

The Curl & Straight Hot Air Styler is the perfect versatile gift for your loved one who likes to change up their look to suit their mood.

With four versatile attachments, your mum can create loose curls, a bouncy-blow dry or sleek smooth locks.

Price: £59.99

Cookery Course

Two budding chefs will love this five hour cookery course at Waitrose King's Cross Cookery School.

Here you can choose from World Street Food, Mexican Fiesta, Korean Kitchen, Turkish Delight, Feast from the Middle East or Dinner for Friends.

If that wasn’t enough, at the end of the class you both get to sit down to lunch with beers and wine with the rest of the group and enjoy the dishes you created!

Price: £220 for two people

Kindle

Amazon Kindle. Picture: AO.com

For the mum who loves getting lost in a great story, the black Kindle e-reader from Amazon can hold up to 3000 books.

Whether your loved one is going off on holiday, this gadget lasts 4 weeks on a single charge, so you won’t have to worry about unwanted interruptions if you’ve left your charger behind.

Price: £69 from AO.com

Matching PJs

PJs from Polarn O. Pyret. Picture: Polarn O. Pyret

Scandi born brand, Polarn O. Pyret has designed some cosy pyjamas so that mums can twin with their little ones this Mother’s Day!

Continually developing more sustainable products, with a wide product range in organic cotton and recycled materials, you can show your love for the planet too!

Price: From £25

Slow cooker

Sous-vide slow cookers. Picture: Russell Hobbs

For the chefs of the family, a slow cooker could be the best culinary present to gift on Mother’s Day.

Russell Hobbs’ newest addition to its range is the Sous Vide which allows three different ways to cook with one appliance - including use of the slow cooker, sous vide and temperature probe features.

Price: £69.98

Family print

Mother's Day family print. Picture: Posterhaste

Easier than getting the whole family to pose for the camera, these adorable prints are the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Sold by Posterhaste, these pictures can be easily personalised with clothing colours, expressions and hair.

Price: Start from £20

Chocolate hamper

Everything Hamper from Hotel Chocolat. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

If your mum loves a sweet treat, Hotel Chocolat's selection of Mother's Day hampers is the ultimate effortless gift.

This 'Everything Hamper' includes the delicious 'Milk Chocolate Puddles', 'Patisserie Collection' and 'Billionaire's Shortbread Selector'.

Price - £27.50

Handcare giftset

Eloise Hall handcare. Picture: Eloise Hall

A handcare set makes the perfect pampering present this Mother's Day.

The award-winning and vegan friendly Optimism Handcare Gift Set from Eloise Hall includes the Optimism Uplifting Hand Wash fragranced with grapefruit and sweet orange and the Optimism Enriching Hand Cream, scented with mandarin and geranium essential oils.

Price: £25

Personalised bag

LRM personalised bag. Picture: LRM

These effortlessly chic embossed colour circle bag from LRM is the perfect accessory for your loved one.

They also comes in a range of colours and initials can be embossed in a top central position, adding that personal touch to your gift.

Price: £59

Phone case

Radley phone case. Picture: Proporta

For any tech-loving mums out there, a stylish phone case is always a winner.

This Radley design is made from black croc-effect faux leather and can also be personalised at www.proporta.co.uk.

Price: £20.37

Perfume

Ted Baker ESMILA Est. ‘88 perfume. Picture: Ted Bakers

Help mum smell amazing this Mother's Day with an extra special scent.

Ted Baker's ESMILA Est. ‘88 perfume is inspired by Ted’s feminine fashion range which has notes of mandarin, petitgrain and cardamom.

Price: £30 for 30ml

Diffuser

Arran diffuser by Madebyzen. Picture: Madebyzen

Sometimes mum just needs some time to relax and chill, so the Arran Bamboo Aroma Diffuser could be the ideal present.

Elegantly carved in solid bamboo, this gadget diffuses tap water and fragrance or essential oils into the air in a plume of fine mist and fragrance, calming the mind, body and soul.

Low energy LED lights will gradually change through a spectrum of softly illuminated colours which also allows you to select your preferred colour light to match your mood.

Price: £59.99

Flower pot

Flower pot vase gift. Picture: Not On The Highstreet

Get some flowers with a twist for Mother's Day with a unique plant pot that will brighten any corner!

The eco-friendly gift from Not On The Highstreet is perfect for small house plants and succulents.

Price: £16

Earrings

Earrings by Sif Jakobs. Picture: Sif Jakobs

Your mum deserves the best, which is why some stunning jewellery makes a thoughtful gift.

This pair by Sif Jakobs are made of 18 karat gold plated 925 Sterling silver, polished surface and facet cut white zirconia.

Price: £59.99

Back massager

Back massager cushion. Picture: www.menkind.co.uk

Let's face it, our mums could so with some relaxation, so a massage cushion could be just what the doctor ordered.

This model has 4 pressure points that massage in rotating circles to ensure your muscles are thoroughly kneaded for optimum comfort.

Price: £30

Necklace

Exploding star necklace. Picture: Scream Pretty

Say I Love You with a this sterling silver exploding star necklace by Lily Charmed featuring a double-sided coin.

On one side is an attractively polished crescent moon and star, and on the reverse side is a dazzling north star with linear starlight rays bouncing off a clear cubic zirconia stone.

Price: £55

Suitcase

Ted Baker suitcase. Picture: Case

If you're whisking your mum off on a last minute Mother’s Day trip - she’s going to need a suitcase. And if you really want to treat her, this Ted Baker luggage is bright floral and exotic.

Starting from £95, the stunning collection is the finest quality because your mum deserves the best.

Price: Start at £95