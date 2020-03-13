Mother's Day 2020: Best scented candles and diffusers that make gorgeous presents

Treat your mum to a gorgeous scented candle this Mother's Day. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Stumped for Mother's Day gift ideas? Check out these gorgeous scented candles that are suitable for every budget.

There's more to buying a scented candle than just sniffing out the one you like best.

It's a choice that takes thought and time, and requires you to consider all the different scents, votives, the type of wax, the wick...

With Mother's Day fast approaching, here are a few gorgeous options from brands you might have never heard of...

Nostara

Nostara's candles have fresh scents. Picture: Nostara

This Devon-based brand specialises in soy-based candles, meaning that they are suitable for vegans.

One of their signature scents is the Bergamot & Black Tea Scented Candle, a distinctive and elegant blend priced £35.



WoodWick

WoodWick candles crackle like an open fire - a real sensory experience. Picture: Woodwick

WoodWick Candles is a sister company of Yankee Candle, however instead of the usual wick they have a wooden wick which means that they crackle and pop, like a real fire.

Perfect to put in the fireplace for a real cosy ambience, or to have burning while mum (or you!) has a lovely long soak in the bath, there are a variety of scents and sizes to choose from, with prices from £20.

Von Norten

Swedish brand Von Norten is a favourite with fashionistas. Picture: Von Norten

New ethical candle brand Von Norten is proud of its eco-credentials, and is made with sustainable plant wax poured in to recycled glass votives. Moroccan Rose, £41, has dusky undertones and smells glorious - and makes for a wonderful gift.

Ashley & Co

These candles look just as stunning as they smell. Picture: Ashley & Co

With a range of carefully crafted scents across light and floral to fruity and sweet, this New Zealand brand has something for everyone.

Each £49 candle is individually hand poured using 100% natural wax and an unbleached cotton wick, and has up to 50 hours of burn time.

Sana Jardin

Sana Jardin candles are exotic and unforgettable. Picture: Sana Jardin

The brand launched three candles in their bestselling scents at the end of last year: Tiger By Her Side, Revolution de la Fleur and Jaipur Chant.

The decadent candles, £48, contain 100% vegetable wax and are free of phthalates, artificial colorants, parabens and formaldehydes, and are made by empowering low-income women in Morocco.

Grass and Co

CALM blends lemon and rosemary for a soothing scent. Picture: Grass & Co

These gorgeous aromatherapy candles, £19.50, come in two varieties, EASE which blends sweet orange, eucalyptus and ginger to ease your mind and create relief, and CALM, which balances the comforting aromatherapy scents of luxurious lemon, relaxing rosemary and calming chamomile.

