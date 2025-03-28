Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year

28 March 2025, 16:47

Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year
Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year. Picture: Getty

Are you struggling to find something to get your mum this Mother's Day? Here's our top picks!

Bedding from Dunelm

Sophie Robinson Sunshine Flowers Bedspread £110
Sophie Robinson Sunshine Flowers Bedspread £110. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • Its lively floral print, paired with a contrasting reverse, creates an eye-catching focal point while offering versatile styling
  • Crafted from soft, breathable 100% cotton percale, this reversible bedspread is perfect for layering during any season.
  • A decorative frilled edge adds an elegant finishing touch, completing the look with playful sophistication.

Buy now: Sophie Robinson Sunshine Flowers Bedspread £110

Hiking Boots from FitFlop

WYLDER Suede Hiker-Lace Boots £114
WYLDER Suede Hiker-Lace Boots £114. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • This hiker-inspired boot teams luxe directional style with the ultimate stompy statement, yet light, sole.
  • Cleverly designed grippy treaded outsole for a utility aesthetic without the weight.
  • Ergonomically engineered to help optimize your body's alignment, natural movement & energy.

Buy now: WYLDER Suede Hiker-Lace Boots £190 £114

Beauty from Elemis

Elemis Pro Collagen Icons Set £100
Elemis Pro Collagen Icons Set £100. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • Contains x1 Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm 50g, x1 Pro Collagen Marine Cream 30ml, x1 Pro Collagen Night Cream 30ml
  • This deluxe set, featuring three Elemis icons, will cleanse, nourish, and hydrate your skin

Buy now: Elemis Pro Collagen Icons Set £100

M&S Flowers

M&S 100 British Daffodils £25
M&S 100 British Daffodils £25. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • This bouquet is the epitome of British springtime and will add a burst of spring colour and a sweet, heady floral aroma to any home
  • Next Day Delivery Available
  • Choose wine, chocolates or candles to go with your gift after adding your flowers to the bag

Buy now: M&S 100 British Daffodils £25

Oliver Bonas Mug

Mama Wave Rim Ceramic Mug £14.50
Mama Wave Rim Ceramic Mug £14.50. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • In a low, organic silhouette, this ecru mug features a speckled surface and reads 'mama' in gold debossed lettering. Featuring a subtle pink rim and tactile surface, enjoy your morning cuppa in style

Buy now: Mama Wave Rim Ceramic Mug £14.50

Hamper from Cartwright & Butler

Cartwright & Butler Cosy Night In Treat Box £55
Cartwright & Butler Cosy Night In Treat Box £55. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • Contains all the essentials for a relaxed, indulgent evening, the Cosy Night in Treat Box contains a wide variety of treats for your mum to enjoy
  • Featuring delicious hot drinks including our classic afternoon tea blend, and milk hot chocolate stirrer, irresistible when stirred into warm milk
  • The set also offers a variety of biscuits and sweet treats, including Triple Chocolate Chunk Biscuits, Crispy Wafer Rolls, Butter Oat Crumbles and Sea Salted Fudge

Buy now: Cartwright & Butler Cosy Night In Treat Box £55

Rituals... Gift Set

The Ritual of Oudh: Gift Set L £54.90
The Ritual of Oudh: Gift Set L £54.90. Picture: PH

Key Features:

  • Especially designed to enrich the senses and evoke a feeling of luxury, wellbeing and refinement, this premium gift set is a woodsy, smoky and sensual tribute to the exquisite aromas of patchouli and oudh
  • Includes foaming shower gel, hair & body mist, scented candle and body scrub

Buy now: The Ritual of Oudh: Gift Set L £54.90

Hotel Chocolat Treats

Happy Mother's Day Pocket £10.95
Happy Mother's Day Pocket £10.95. Picture: PH

Key features:

  • Pocket-sized box of 8 chocolates - petite but perfectly formed, each one has a selection of eight delectable truffles, pralines and filled chocolates

Buy now: Happy Mother's Day Pocket £10.95

