Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year

Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year. Picture: Getty

Are you struggling to find something to get your mum this Mother's Day? Here's our top picks!

Bedding from Dunelm

Sophie Robinson Sunshine Flowers Bedspread £110. Picture: PH

Key features:

Its lively floral print, paired with a contrasting reverse, creates an eye-catching focal point while offering versatile styling

Crafted from soft, breathable 100% cotton percale, this reversible bedspread is perfect for layering during any season.

A decorative frilled edge adds an elegant finishing touch, completing the look with playful sophistication.

Buy now: Sophie Robinson Sunshine Flowers Bedspread £110

Hiking Boots from FitFlop

WYLDER Suede Hiker-Lace Boots £114. Picture: PH

Key features:

This hiker-inspired boot teams luxe directional style with the ultimate stompy statement, yet light, sole.

Cleverly designed grippy treaded outsole for a utility aesthetic without the weight.

Ergonomically engineered to help optimize your body's alignment, natural movement & energy.

Buy now: WYLDER Suede Hiker-Lace Boots £190 £114

Beauty from Elemis

Elemis Pro Collagen Icons Set £100. Picture: PH

Key features:

Contains x1 Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm 50g, x1 Pro Collagen Marine Cream 30ml, x1 Pro Collagen Night Cream 30ml

This deluxe set, featuring three Elemis icons, will cleanse, nourish, and hydrate your skin

Buy now: Elemis Pro Collagen Icons Set £100

M&S Flowers

M&S 100 British Daffodils £25. Picture: PH

Key features:

This bouquet is the epitome of British springtime and will add a burst of spring colour and a sweet, heady floral aroma to any home

Next Day Delivery Available

Choose wine, chocolates or candles to go with your gift after adding your flowers to the bag

Buy now: M&S 100 British Daffodils £25

Oliver Bonas Mug

Mama Wave Rim Ceramic Mug £14.50. Picture: PH

Key features:

In a low, organic silhouette, this ecru mug features a speckled surface and reads 'mama' in gold debossed lettering. Featuring a subtle pink rim and tactile surface, enjoy your morning cuppa in style

Buy now: Mama Wave Rim Ceramic Mug £14.50

Hamper from Cartwright & Butler

Cartwright & Butler Cosy Night In Treat Box £55. Picture: PH

Key features:

Contains all the essentials for a relaxed, indulgent evening, the Cosy Night in Treat Box contains a wide variety of treats for your mum to enjoy

Featuring delicious hot drinks including our classic afternoon tea blend, and milk hot chocolate stirrer, irresistible when stirred into warm milk

The set also offers a variety of biscuits and sweet treats, including Triple Chocolate Chunk Biscuits, Crispy Wafer Rolls, Butter Oat Crumbles and Sea Salted Fudge

Buy now: Cartwright & Butler Cosy Night In Treat Box £55

Rituals... Gift Set

The Ritual of Oudh: Gift Set L £54.90. Picture: PH

Key Features:

Especially designed to enrich the senses and evoke a feeling of luxury, wellbeing and refinement, this premium gift set is a woodsy, smoky and sensual tribute to the exquisite aromas of patchouli and oudh

Includes foaming shower gel, hair & body mist, scented candle and body scrub

Buy now: The Ritual of Oudh: Gift Set L £54.90

Hotel Chocolat Treats

Happy Mother's Day Pocket £10.95. Picture: PH

Key features:

Pocket-sized box of 8 chocolates - petite but perfectly formed, each one has a selection of eight delectable truffles, pralines and filled chocolates

Buy now: Happy Mother's Day Pocket £10.95