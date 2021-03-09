Six thoughtful ideas for Mother’s Day gifts… from scented candles to bouquets

Promoted by Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer have some lovely gifts for Mother's Day. Picture: Marks and Spencer

By Heart reporter

Show your mum just how much she means to you with one of these thoughtful presents, all available now at Marks and Spencer.

Pyjamas

These stylish pyjamas will make bed time something to look forward to. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Over the past year we have all spent a little too much time in our comfy clothes, so these stylish pyjamas will become an even bigger treat to wear once we are back out living our normal lives again!

Featuring a timeless monochrome floral print, the collared PJs are available in sizes 6 to 22.

Buy now: £30, M&S

Light Up Candle

This candle votive lights up when it's lit, creating a beautiful effect. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Just like in the iconic ads, your mum will be thinking 'this isn't just a scented candle, this is an M&S scented candle' when she sparks this up and sees the gorgeous glass holder come to life.

It has hidden LED lights inside which switch on when the candle is lit.

The 'Love' and heart motive will also remind her of how precious she is to you, and the fig scent is simply divine.

Buy now: £12.50, M&S

Skincare

This nutrient-rich day cream will leave mum's skin glowing for up to 12 hours. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Gift your mum a luxurious day cream packed with UK-grown botanicals that will keep her skin soft and supple - and fight ageing with its included SPF 15.

This Pure range moisturiser is a non-greasy formula with starflower and camelina oils, which are full of essential fatty acids to protect the skin's moisture barrier.

All of M&S' Pure range is proudly vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free.

Buy now: £16, M&S

Perfume

This can be worn on its own or layered with other perfumes from the range. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Get your mum excited about the warmer days ahead with a new scent packed with zesty citrus elements.

The Autograph Riviera Neroli eau de parfum is crafted using cold-pressed orange essential oil from Italy, with sparkling bergamot and zingy grapefruit.

It has a floral heart of neroli and jasmine with base notes of rich vanilla and musk for an enticingly sweet finish.

It can be worn on its own, or layered with other fragrances in the Autograph range, allowing you to create your own personalised scent.

Buy now: £14.50, M&S

Flowers and bubbles

Let your mum raise a glass to how brilliant she is. Picture: Marks and Spencer

A beautiful bunch of flowers never fails to bring a smile - but add on a bottle of bubbles and your mum will be grinning from ear to ear!

This gorgeous bouquet of roses and delicate cream flowers and foliage is a classic combination that will look chic in any home, and the rose prosecco brings an extra glamorous touch.

Available for free home delivery across the UK with personalised message.

Buy now: £45, M&S

Cashmere jumper

Give your mum a new wardrobe staple. Picture: Marks and Spencer

Nothing says luxury like a cashmere jumper, and this funnel neck style is incredibly versatile - it would look gorgeous paired with jeans, tailored trousers or a skirt.

Available in four different colours and sizes from XS to XL, your mum will adore the soft woollen feel of this timeless wardrobe staple.

Even better, it is currently reduced (so you could buy another one for yourself!)

Buy now: £59 (reduced from £119!), M&S