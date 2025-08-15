Over 70s could be banned from driving if they fail compulsory eye test

15 August 2025, 16:29

Motorists over 70 could be banned from driving under new eyesight regulations.
By Claire Blackmore

Motorists over 70 will have their eyesight re-evaluated every three years once new driving laws kick in this autumn.

Motorists over 70 could have their driving licences revoked if they fail to pass compulsory eye tests under new laws expected to come into force this autumn.

The UK's road safety strategy has undergone a fresh shake-up, and later this year could ban older drivers from the road if their sight isn't up to scratch.

Current rules state that once you reach 70 years old, you must renew your licence every three years and self-declare any problems you have with your eyesight.

Legally, you have to inform the DVLA of any medical issues, however the institution only relies only on self-reporting at this point in time.

Ministers believe the current rules in place aren't tight enough to protect others from accidents caused by people with dwindling vision.

The change comes after Britain's licensing system was branded the "laxest in Europe" by a coroner who was involved in the inquests of four people whose deaths were caused by motorists with failing eyesight.

Proposals in England and Wales are also expected to include a move to reduce the drink-driving limit, meaning those behind the wheel can consume less alcohol than before.

Mirroring Scotland's rules, the limit could be tightened from 35 micrograms of alcohol (per 100 millilitres of breath) to 22 micrograms (per 100 millilitres of breath).

Points will also be dished out to drivers who are caught not wearing a seatbelt in a moving vehicle.

Speaking of the new laws, which will be published in a matter of months, a government source told the BBC: "At the end of the last Labour Government, the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads was at a record low, but numbers have remained stubbornly high under successive Conservative governments.

"In no other circumstance would we accept 1,600 people dying, with thousands more seriously injured, costing the NHS more than £2 billion per year."

"This Labour government will deliver the first Road Safety Strategy in a decade, imposing tougher penalties on those breaking the law, protecting road users and restoring order to our roads."

A Department for Transport spokesperson added: "Road safety measures have not been reviewed for over a decade, and we will set out the next steps for our strategy for road safety in due course."

Drivers received the news with mixed opinions, with many insisting tighter legislation and more thorough evaluation was needed.

However, others felt it would penalise more experienced motorists who were worried they wouldn't be able to get appointments or book eye tests easily.

President of the AA, Edmund King, said he believed drivers over 70 were "still relatively safe" but said the compulsory eye tests were "a small price to pay" for safety on the roads.

In defence of the over 70s, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "When you look at road deaths the big peaks are with young, new drivers and then older drivers - although older drivers it does tend to be those over 80 and 85...

He added: "One in five young drivers crash in their first year" and over "1,500 young drivers are killed or are seriously injured each year".

