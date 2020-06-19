Mum and daughter 'embarrassed' after being 'told to leave Asda for wearing crop tops'

The mum and daughter were told their outfits were 'inappropriate'. Picture: The Sun / News Licensing/PA

Chantell Humphreys and her daughter Isabelle have said they were asked to leave Asda because their clothes were 'not appropriate' for a family supermarket.

A mum and daughter have hit out at Asda after claiming that they were asked to leave their local Kent store because of their 'inappropriate' outfits.

Chantell Humhphreys, 46, and her daughter Isabelle, 18, have said that were 'insulted' to be told that the crop tops they were dressed in were unsuitable for a family supermarket during a visit to the Westwood Cross branch in Broadstairs, Kent, on Sunday.

Chantell and Isabelle were 'totally insulted' to be told their outfits were inappropriate. Picture: The Sun / News Licensing

Speaking to The Sun, Chantell said: "It was a boiling hot day. We were not going to go in wearing scarves and coats.

"I was so upset at what happened. We queued up to get inside the Asda store and walked past a staff member and got inside. She then turned around and came to us and said we'd have to leave.

"She said what we were wearing was not allowed. She said it was because of our tops. I said this is ridiculous.

"My daughter is a care worker and works very long hours so doesn't get to go out much. She's 18 and has been working very hard.

Chantell said that a male manager came over to assist his colleague, who told them that the outfits were not acceptable - and compared their outfits to a man coming in without a top on.

She added: "It's crazy. How can he compare the two?"

The pair have vowed not to return to the store. Picture: The Sun / News Licensing

"I felt totally embarrassed. It's not like we were swearing swimsuits. I'm a mother and I was out with my daughter.

"It's outrageous. Everybody was looking at us.

"It was very sexist and insulting."

The manager eventually agreed that they could carry on shopping, but the pair have vowed never to return to that store - which they have visited for years.

A spokesperson for Asda told Heart: "We understand that with the warm weather some of our customers may be visiting the beach, however, we would ask them to consider other customers and dress appropriately when they shop."

