Mum goes to Disney World alone to celebrate kids going back to school

The American mum have the time of her life. Picture: The Castle Run

The absolute legend headed to the theme park all alone - and loved every minute of it.

A mum of two has suprassed all expectations when celebrating her children heading back to school.

Lisa DiNoto, from Florida enjoyed a solo trip to the ultimate destination - Disney World.

Lisa had a great time and made friends with the Fairy Godmother. Picture: The Castle Run

She headed to the Magic Kingdom on her own after waving goodbye to her kids, and even wore a badge to walk around the park saying she was celebrating the first day of school.

American Lisa only lives a quick 10 minute journey from the huge theme park, so it wasn't a huge effort for her, but the pictures are absolutely incredible.

A mum to two young sons, she drove herself to the attraction just after dropping them off, and posted the pictures on her blog, called The Castle Run.

The smiley photos were shared on her blog. Picture: The Castle Run

Her website's slogan is "find your happy and go there", and it turns out that's exactly what she did, as Lisa's favourite place is Disney World, being a self-confessed 'Disney Mom'.

On the blog post titled 'Disney Mom 101: First Day of School Edition", she shared a bunch of amazing images of herself roaming the park and posing with famous characters.

She wrote: "This, my friends. This is what you do after you drop your kids off on the first day of school.

Lisa posed for a series of great photos. Picture: The Castle Run

"You get yourself a pin and you walk it around Magic Kingdom like some garden gnome on a world adventure."

Lisa added that if anyone told her she was mean, she pointed out that she lived nearby and her kids got plenty of opportunities to visit.

Lisa told Good Morning America: "They (her sons) were excited for their first day at school and I was excited for some time alone."Pickup time came soon enough and all of us had lots of fun sharing the details of our day."