Mum goes to Disney World alone to celebrate kids going back to school

15 August 2019, 14:04

The American mum have the time of her life
The American mum have the time of her life. Picture: The Castle Run

The absolute legend headed to the theme park all alone - and loved every minute of it.

A mum of two has suprassed all expectations when celebrating her children heading back to school.

Lisa DiNoto, from Florida enjoyed a solo trip to the ultimate destination - Disney World.

Lisa had a great time and made friends with the Fairy Godmother
Lisa had a great time and made friends with the Fairy Godmother. Picture: The Castle Run

She headed to the Magic Kingdom on her own after waving goodbye to her kids, and even wore a badge to walk around the park saying she was celebrating the first day of school.

American Lisa only lives a quick 10 minute journey from the huge theme park, so it wasn't a huge effort for her, but the pictures are absolutely incredible.

A mum to two young sons, she drove herself to the attraction just after dropping them off, and posted the pictures on her blog, called The Castle Run.

The smiley photos were shared on her blog
The smiley photos were shared on her blog. Picture: The Castle Run

Her website's slogan is "find your happy and go there", and it turns out that's exactly what she did, as Lisa's favourite place is Disney World, being a self-confessed 'Disney Mom'.

On the blog post titled 'Disney Mom 101: First Day of School Edition", she shared a bunch of amazing images of herself roaming the park and posing with famous characters.

She wrote: "This, my friends. This is what you do after you drop your kids off on the first day of school.

Lisa posed for a series of great photos
Lisa posed for a series of great photos. Picture: The Castle Run

"You get yourself a pin and you walk it around Magic Kingdom like some garden gnome on a world adventure."

Lisa added that if anyone told her she was mean, she pointed out that she lived nearby and her kids got plenty of opportunities to visit.

Lisa told Good Morning America: "They (her sons) were excited for their first day at school and I was excited for some time alone."Pickup time came soon enough and all of us had lots of fun sharing the details of our day."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Queen loves a selection of super affordable products

From £22 Elizabeth Arden lipstick to £8 Essie nail polish - these are the Queen's favourite high street beauty products

Royals

Heatwave to return as Asian super-storm sends heat blast to UK

UK heatwave to RETURN as Asian typhoon brings hot weather back
Schools could be banned from holding cake sales under new guidelines (stock images)

Schools could be BANNED from having cake sales under plans to make them 'sugar-free zones'
There IS a way of making your toddler do whatever you want

This is how to make a toddler do what YOU want... according to science
Lacey welcomed baby Dusty into the world recently

EastEnders' Lacey Turner shares adorable snaps of newborn baby Dusty on Instagram

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Emmerdale has announced a scheduling change

Emmerdale will only air six episodes a week in huge schedule shake-up

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has lost one and a half stone since switching to a vegan diet

Simon Cowell is unrecognisable as he shows off 20lbs weight loss

Celebrities

The scenes aired during the Jade Goody documentary last night

Jade Goody documentary viewers horrified as CBB Shilpa Shetty 'race row' footage is aired

TV & Movies

Luisa caught the altercation on her phone and she shared it with her followers

Apprentice star Luisa Zissman shames easyJet stewardess for threatening to fine passenger £100

Celebrities

Here's who's in the cast of ITV's new drama, Deep Water

Who's in the Deep Water cast? Anna Friel stars in the new ITV drama everyone's hooked on

TV & Movies