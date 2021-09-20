Mum visiting Disney World with disabled son devastated after finding rude note on her car

The mum has shared the note to discourage others from writing similar notes (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/Tricia Proefrock

A mum visiting Disney World was horrified after discovering a nasty note criticising her parking.

A mum who visited Disney World with her disabled son has shared a photo of a shocking note a stranger left on her car.

Tricia Proefrock - from Florida - visited the park with her 13-year-old son Mason, who has Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Mason uses a wheelchair, meaning that Tricia's car is fitted with a wheelchair ramp.

Because of the ramp, Tricia will sometimes use two parking spaces so she has enough room - which is usually recommended by parking staff.

As reported by the Mirror, Tricia was horrified to discover that a stranger had left a nasty note on her windscreen about her parking.

The note was written in the style of a parking ticket. Picture: Tricia Proefrock

The note, which was printed on bright yellow paper, reads: "This is not a ticket, but if it were within my power, you would receive two.

"Because of your bull-headed, inconsiderate, feeble attempt at parking, you have taken enough room for a 20 mule team, two elephants, one goat, and a safari of pygmies from the African interior.

"The reason for giving you this is so that in the future you may think of someone else other than yourself. Besides, I don't like domineering, egotistical or simple-minded drivers and you probably fit into one of these categories.

"I sign off wishing you an early transmission failure (on the expressway at about 4.30pm). Also, may the flies of a thousand camels infest your armpits."

She took her son to Disney World (stock image). Picture: Getty

Tricia was understandably devastated after receiving the note, and shared in in the hope it would discourage others from writing something similar in the future.

She told FOX 35 News: "When the side of the lot with ramp accesses are full, the only remaining spots have no ramp access.

"Every single time out of dozens of trips, the cast members instruct me to take two spots, by parking directly on the white line. This gives me room to wheel my son out of the vehicle.

"So, if you see a car taking two spots, maybe instead of wishing us a broken transmission, you can try to think about why a wheelchair accessible van in a medical parking section might need two spots."