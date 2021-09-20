Mum visiting Disney World with disabled son devastated after finding rude note on her car

20 September 2021, 12:11

The mum has shared the note to discourage others from writing similar notes
The mum has shared the note to discourage others from writing similar notes (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/Tricia Proefrock

A mum visiting Disney World was horrified after discovering a nasty note criticising her parking.

A mum who visited Disney World with her disabled son has shared a photo of a shocking note a stranger left on her car.

Tricia Proefrock - from Florida - visited the park with her 13-year-old son Mason, who has Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. Mason uses a wheelchair, meaning that Tricia's car is fitted with a wheelchair ramp.

Because of the ramp, Tricia will sometimes use two parking spaces so she has enough room - which is usually recommended by parking staff.

As reported by the Mirror, Tricia was horrified to discover that a stranger had left a nasty note on her windscreen about her parking.

The note was written in the style of a parking ticket
The note was written in the style of a parking ticket. Picture: Tricia Proefrock

The note, which was printed on bright yellow paper, reads: "This is not a ticket, but if it were within my power, you would receive two.

"Because of your bull-headed, inconsiderate, feeble attempt at parking, you have taken enough room for a 20 mule team, two elephants, one goat, and a safari of pygmies from the African interior.

"The reason for giving you this is so that in the future you may think of someone else other than yourself. Besides, I don't like domineering, egotistical or simple-minded drivers and you probably fit into one of these categories.

"I sign off wishing you an early transmission failure (on the expressway at about 4.30pm). Also, may the flies of a thousand camels infest your armpits."

She took her son to Disney World (stock image)
She took her son to Disney World (stock image). Picture: Getty

Tricia was understandably devastated after receiving the note, and shared in in the hope it would discourage others from writing something similar in the future.

She told FOX 35 News: "When the side of the lot with ramp accesses are full, the only remaining spots have no ramp access.

"Every single time out of dozens of trips, the cast members instruct me to take two spots, by parking directly on the white line. This gives me room to wheel my son out of the vehicle.

"So, if you see a car taking two spots, maybe instead of wishing us a broken transmission, you can try to think about why a wheelchair accessible van in a medical parking section might need two spots."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Have you noticed Christmas stock in your local supermarket?

Supermarkets urge shoppers to 'stock up early for Christmas' due to shortages

Christmas

Up has officially been named the UK's favourite Pixar film

Up officially named the UK's favourite Pixar film

There are 37 new emojis coming, and a lot of them are more inclusive

'Pregnant man' is one of 37 new emojis appearing on your phone very soon
Driving licenses could move online as a new trial begins for learners

Driving license cards to be scrapped as digitalised certificates are trialled
Police have issued a warning over the bizarre trend (stock images)

Police issue warning to shop owners over selling baked beans to kids amid bizarre TikTok trend

Trending on Heart

Roman was put in intensive care after Lucy found him blue in his cot

Lucy Mecklenburgh shares update after baby Roman rushed to intensive care

Celebrities

Sir David Jason has shared a message of remembrance for his co-star and friend John Challis

Only Fools and Horses legend Sir David Jason pays tribute to the late John Challis

Celebrities

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher married in 2012

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's relationship: How long have they been together and when did they get married?

Celebrities

Tom Fletcher has joined the Strictly line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher's wife, children and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Here's how long Strictly Come Dancing will be on for

How long is Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on for and when is the final?

TV & Movies

Judi Love is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who is Judi Love and is she married?

TV & Movies

Robert Webb is an actor, writer and comedian

Who is Strictly star Robert Webb? Age, wife and TV work revealed

Celebrities

Tom Fletcher sung his wedding speech to Giovanna

How to watch Tom Fletcher's wedding speech

Celebrities

Bruno Tonioli has been replaced by Anton Du Beke on Strictly

Why is Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

TV & Movies

Tom Fletcher and his children

How many children does Tom Fletcher have?

Celebrities

Who is Tilly Ramsay?

Who is Tilly Ramsay? Age, boyfriend and job revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Maura and Giovanni's relationship

Who is Giovanni Pernice's girlfriend Maura Higgins and how long have they been together?

Celebrities

Nina Wadia played Zainab Masood in EastEnders

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who did Nina Wadia play in EastEnders and why did she leave?

TV & Movies

Rhys Stephenson is competing in this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson's age, career and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Corrie and Strictly star Katie McGlynn

Who is Katie McGlynn? Age, TV roles and boyfriend revealed

Celebrities