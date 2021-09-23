Mum reveals she has two freezers full of her breast milk

23 September 2021, 11:24 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 12:36

A woman has gone viral after she revealed she has two freezers full of her own breast milk.

If you take a look in most people’s freezers, you’ll probably find a couple of pizzas, some frozen peas and a half eaten tub of ice cream rolling around.

But one man has gone viral after he posted a video which sees a woman reveal her entire freezer is stocked with breast milk.

In a post shared on TikTok by a user called @dylanbousselot, the clip shows packets of milk stacked on top of each other, with barely any room for food.

The woman has seemingly pumped it all and frozen it to be used at a later date.

Alongside it, the user from the US wrote: "Going to need another freezer soon,” jokingly adding the hashtags ‘dairy cow’, ‘oversupply’ ‘wife and mom life’ and ‘6 months’.

Unsurprisingly, the video has been liked more than 850k times, with over 13k comments.

One person said: “DONATE IT!!! For the mommas who can’t produce.”

"Donate! NICU babies always need the help!,” wrote another, while a third added: “Wow that’s quite the supply, but I heard the other day pumped milk can only last for six months in the freezer.

According to the NHS website, you can store breast milk in a sterilised container or in special breast milk storage bags.

You can donate breast milk in the UK
You can donate breast milk in the UK. Picture: Alamy

In the fridge it can last for up to eight days while it could stay fresh for up to six months in a freezer, if it's -18C or lower.

Parents are able to donate their breast milk in the UK, with non-profit organisation UKAMB providing banks across the country.

Their website states: “Breast Milk helps to save the lives of premature and sick babies whose mothers are unable, for many reasons, to provide them with sufficient breastmilk of their own.

“For some mothers, donor breast milk can act as ‘a bridge to breastfeeding’ during early challenges and support them and their baby while establishing their supply.

“Where it’s not safe or possible to breastfeed, donated breast milk can also be offered by some milk banks as an alternative to infant formula.”

For those interested in finding more about donating, you can find your closest bank here, who will send a questionnaire and blood test kit.

The milk bank then sends bottles to store and freeze milk. Find out more here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Is your partner's snoring ruining your sleep?

Your partner's terrible snoring could be down to the air in your home
The woman has showed off the results of her bathroom makeover

Woman transforms bathroom into magical Harry Potter-themed 'Bogwarts'
Holly Willoughby has launched a new lifestyle brand

What is Wylde Moon? Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby's new website
Kettles aren't commonly used in America (stock images)

Brits are just discovering why people in the US don't use kettles
Many dog owners use harnesses when walking their dogs (stock images)

Dog owners using a harness instead of collar could face a £5,000 fine

Trending on Heart

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's letters

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's anonymous letters

TV & Movies

Britney vs Spears will be released on Netflix soon

Netflix Britney Spears documentary: trailer, release date, and everything we know

TV & Movies

Waterloo Road is coming back to the BBC

Waterloo Road is returning to the BBC six years after being axed

TV & Movies

A doctor has explained new Covid symptoms

Doctor explains the difference between Covid and common cold symptoms

News

Robbie Williams' house is on the market

Inside Robbie Williams' £6.75million mansion as he puts it up for sale

Celebrities

Reece Dinsdale is married to Zoe Turner

Inside ex-Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale’s marriage to actress wife Zara Turner

TV & Movies

Jude Law will return as a young Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts film

Third Fantastic Beasts film given title 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'

TV & Movies

Who plays Mark in Sex Education?

Who is Sex Education's Robert Wilfort and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Pitch Perfect is getting a TV spin off with Bumper Allen

Pitch Perfect is being made into a TV show starring Bumper Allen

TV & Movies

Netflix have acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's works

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's beloved children's stories

TV & Movies

Here's how to apply for the new series of Gogglebox

How to apply for Gogglebox 2021 as producers seek out new cast members

TV & Movies

Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?

TV & Movies

Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?

TV & Movies

Amy and Josh have had a tough time on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's Amy Christophers drops major clue she's still with Joshua Christie

TV & Movies