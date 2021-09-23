Mum reveals she has two freezers full of her breast milk

A woman has gone viral after she revealed she has two freezers full of her own breast milk.

If you take a look in most people’s freezers, you’ll probably find a couple of pizzas, some frozen peas and a half eaten tub of ice cream rolling around.

But one man has gone viral after he posted a video which sees a woman reveal her entire freezer is stocked with breast milk.

In a post shared on TikTok by a user called @dylanbousselot, the clip shows packets of milk stacked on top of each other, with barely any room for food.

The woman has seemingly pumped it all and frozen it to be used at a later date.

Alongside it, the user from the US wrote: "Going to need another freezer soon,” jokingly adding the hashtags ‘dairy cow’, ‘oversupply’ ‘wife and mom life’ and ‘6 months’.

Unsurprisingly, the video has been liked more than 850k times, with over 13k comments.

One person said: “DONATE IT!!! For the mommas who can’t produce.”

"Donate! NICU babies always need the help!,” wrote another, while a third added: “Wow that’s quite the supply, but I heard the other day pumped milk can only last for six months in the freezer.

According to the NHS website, you can store breast milk in a sterilised container or in special breast milk storage bags.

You can donate breast milk in the UK. Picture: Alamy

In the fridge it can last for up to eight days while it could stay fresh for up to six months in a freezer, if it's -18C or lower.

Parents are able to donate their breast milk in the UK, with non-profit organisation UKAMB providing banks across the country.

Their website states: “Breast Milk helps to save the lives of premature and sick babies whose mothers are unable, for many reasons, to provide them with sufficient breastmilk of their own.

“For some mothers, donor breast milk can act as ‘a bridge to breastfeeding’ during early challenges and support them and their baby while establishing their supply.

“Where it’s not safe or possible to breastfeed, donated breast milk can also be offered by some milk banks as an alternative to infant formula.”

For those interested in finding more about donating, you can find your closest bank here, who will send a questionnaire and blood test kit.

The milk bank then sends bottles to store and freeze milk. Find out more here.