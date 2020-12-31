Mum sparks fierce cutlery debate after admitting she holds knife in her left hand

31 December 2020, 11:03 | Updated: 31 December 2020, 13:11

The woman's revelation has divided opinion... (stock images)
The woman's revelation has divided opinion... (stock images). Picture: Getty

A mum has caused a stir after admitting the way she holds her knife and fork...

A mum has sparked debate online after revealing she holds her knife in her left hand while eating.

Read more: The most-searched for baby names of 2020 revealed - including Luna, Aurora and Milo

Taking to Mumsnet, the woman revealed that her husband had been mocking her for her way of holding cutlery, and asked if she was being unreasonable to think it 'doesn't really matter'.

She wrote: "I'm right-handed. I hold my fork in my right hand and knife in left.

"This is the way I've always done it and felt comfortable, was never told or taught the correct way.

Many have supported the woman's unusual way of holding cutlery (stock image)
Many have supported the woman's unusual way of holding cutlery (stock image). Picture: Getty

"For years my partner has joked about how I can't hold a knife and fork properly and even mentioned trying it the other way.

"I've tried - it doesn't feel right to me. He told me that his mother would probably tell me to switch hands as it's her 'pet hate'.

Read more: How to make the most of your annual leave in 2021 and turn 23 days into 53 days

"We've been together for 9 years. He's not mentioned it for a while (until tonight) and I've avoided eating in front of his mother as much as possible else I feel paranoid. Feel like I'm being watched!"

Mumsnet were divided by the post, with most commenting their support of the woman.

One wrote: "Do what you feel most comfortable and ignore comments from small minded people."

The woman took to Mumsnet to share her story (stock image)
The woman took to Mumsnet to share her story (stock image). Picture: Getty

"I would just ignore or take the p*** out of the way your partner holds theirs, that's what I've done to my husband in the past. 

"Don't let it put you off of eating in front of people, especially his mother!"

However, some weren't so understanding, with one writing: "Well I'd definitely notice and judge you for it I'm afraid.

"It's about table manners. 'It isn't comfortable for me' is a bit of a pathetic excuse."

NOW READ:

Monopoly players are only just discovering the ‘auction rule’ which speeds up the game

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Veganuary launches for 2021

The biggest, best and most exciting launches for Veganuary 2021
The card was shared to TikTok

Woman shares 'invoice' Christmas card from mother-in-law listing everything she bought for them this year
The most-searched for baby names of 2020 revealed (stock images)

The most-searched for baby names of 2020 revealed - including Luna, Aurora and Milo
One mum puts her Christmas decorations down on December 25

Mum sparks debate after packing away her decorations at 9pm on Christmas Day
How to maximise your annual leave in 2021

How to make the most of your annual leave in 2021 and turn 23 days into 53 days

Trending on Heart

Who is Lady Whistledown?

Were the Bridgertons a real family and how historically accurate is the Netflix drama?

TV & Movies

Get to know your newest crush Regé-Jean Page

Who plays the Simon Bassett in Bridgerton? Regé-Jean Page's age, Instagram and other TV work

Celebrities

Who is Lady Whistledown?

Who is Lady Whistledown? Major Bridgerton spoiler revealed

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 could air in the UK soon

When is the next series of Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

TV & Movies

Where was Bridgerton filmed?

Where was Bridgerton filmed? Set locations for the Netflix drama revealed

TV & Movies

Miss Trunchbull in Matilda is Smithy’s mum in Gavin & Stacey

Gavin & Stacey fans are only just realising Smithy’s mum is also Miss Trunchbull in Matilda

TV & Movies