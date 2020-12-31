Mum sparks fierce cutlery debate after admitting she holds knife in her left hand

The woman's revelation has divided opinion... (stock images). Picture: Getty

A mum has caused a stir after admitting the way she holds her knife and fork...

A mum has sparked debate online after revealing she holds her knife in her left hand while eating.

Taking to Mumsnet, the woman revealed that her husband had been mocking her for her way of holding cutlery, and asked if she was being unreasonable to think it 'doesn't really matter'.

She wrote: "I'm right-handed. I hold my fork in my right hand and knife in left.

"This is the way I've always done it and felt comfortable, was never told or taught the correct way.

Many have supported the woman's unusual way of holding cutlery (stock image). Picture: Getty

"For years my partner has joked about how I can't hold a knife and fork properly and even mentioned trying it the other way.

"I've tried - it doesn't feel right to me. He told me that his mother would probably tell me to switch hands as it's her 'pet hate'.

"We've been together for 9 years. He's not mentioned it for a while (until tonight) and I've avoided eating in front of his mother as much as possible else I feel paranoid. Feel like I'm being watched!"

Mumsnet were divided by the post, with most commenting their support of the woman.

One wrote: "Do what you feel most comfortable and ignore comments from small minded people."

The woman took to Mumsnet to share her story (stock image). Picture: Getty

"I would just ignore or take the p*** out of the way your partner holds theirs, that's what I've done to my husband in the past.

"Don't let it put you off of eating in front of people, especially his mother!"

However, some weren't so understanding, with one writing: "Well I'd definitely notice and judge you for it I'm afraid.

"It's about table manners. 'It isn't comfortable for me' is a bit of a pathetic excuse."

