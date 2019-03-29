Mum begs woman to stop wearing leggings because they're 'corrupting her sons'

The woman has sparked outrage by claiming women shouldn't wear leggings (stock image). Picture: Getty

The woman has caused controversy by claiming that leggings are corrupting her 'good guy' sons

A woman has sparked outrage after writing a letter to a newspaper urging women to stop wearing leggings as they're corrupting 'nice guys' like her sons.

Read more: How do YOU do up your bra? The correct method is dividing the internet

Maryann White, who has four sons, wrote the message after seeing many women dressed in them at Notre Dame Catholic University in South Bend, Indiana, last Autumn.

Published in the Notre Dame Saint Mary's Catholic Observer, she wrote that the leggings ‘obtruded painfully on my landscape.’









The students at the university staged a protest by wearing leggings to class this week (stock image). Picture: Getty

She also added that the women wearing them ‘truly looked as though the leggings had been painted on them.’

Maryann then went on to say that her sons didn't know not to stare at their ‘blackly naked rear ends.’

She wrote: "I’m fretting both because of unsavoury guys who are looking at you creepily and nice guys who are doing everything to avoid looking at you.

Read more: Mum reveals genius hack for keeping kids off her phone... and it takes just seconds

"For the Catholic mothers who want to find a blanket to lovingly cover your nakedness and protect you — and to find scarves to tie over the eyes of their sons to protect them from you!

"Leggings are so naked, so form fitting, so exposing.

"Could you think of the mothers of sons the next time you go shopping and consider choosing jeans instead?"

Maryann's letter has proved extremely controversial, and around 1,000 students at Notre Dame Catholic University staged a protest by wearing leggings to class this week.

One Facebook post slammed her letter by arguing that it ‘perpetuates a narrative central to rape culture' by blaming women for 'making' men attack them.

NOW READ:

Horror as cause of woman's earache is confirmed as SPIDER living inside her ear