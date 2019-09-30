Christmas-obsessed mum is mocked for setting up her decorations in September

The DIY chimney is a centerpiece in the living room. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

She made her own DIY fireplace and it's pretty impressive albeit a bit premature.

Decorating your house with all of the Christmas decorations is usually the signifier of the festive season beginning.

It gets you fully in the mood for the big day and is done at some point in December... but not for one mum. She's started her decorating already, in SEPTEMBER.

The DIY project was very impressive... but slightly early? Picture: Facebook

The Australian mum, who remains unnamed has been slammed for her Christmas spirit after posting a snap of her impressive DIY project on social media.

She posted her red and white lifesize fireplace on Facebook, and as crafty as the idea was, people were left baffled as to why she started decorating her home with three months still to go.

The fireplace, which was created with cardboard boxes, some paint and cotton wool was decorated with stocking a small snowman, Santa sacks and a glittering green present - it definitely took up a lot of attention in her living room.

The post was shared in an Aussie Facebook group. Picture: Facebook

She captioned the picture: "My fiance finished our fake fireplace this afternoon that he has been working on over the last couple of days.

"We now just need to make a fake fire for the centre. We absolutely love it, especially our six-year-old.

"It's never too early to start decorating right?"

The image was then re-shared in the Kmart Unhacks and Roasts Facebook page and was met with hilarious comments who couldn't believe what they were seeing.

One said: "Pretty sure this is a record for September or it's a bulls*** post to end up here." while another commented: "If it's not December 1, then it's too early for anything Christmassy".

Another hilariously joined in: "[Runs screaming into the night, and in the distance the sound of a skull exploding from early exposure to Christmas]. But of course, your house, you do you."

The comments kept flooding in, with one saying: "God I hate Christmas stuff with fake snow. It is summer and it's bloody tacky."

And another jokingly added: "Forget 12 days of Christmas, it's the 12 weeks of Christmas."