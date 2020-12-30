Mum sparks debate after packing away her decorations at 9pm on Christmas Day

30 December 2020, 08:36

One mum puts her Christmas decorations down on December 25
One mum puts her Christmas decorations down on December 25. Picture: Getty Images

One woman has said she is 'done' with Christmas by the big day.

After a very tough few months, many Brits decided to put their Christmas decorations up early this year to get the festivities going.

But while traditionally the tree should stay up until the Twelfth Night - which is January 5 or 6 - one mum has decided to put an end to Christmas very swiftly.

Mother-of-one Stacey Flinn, 36, admitted that she isn’t the biggest fan of December 25, so likes to get all the decorations down by 9pm on the big day.

A debate has been sparked over when you should take your Christmas decorations down
A debate has been sparked over when you should take your Christmas decorations down. Picture: Getty Images

The NHS admin worker - who shares eight-year-old Bear with her husband Paul - told Fabulous: "By Christmas Day I’m totally done with it.

Read More: Oxford coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the UK and will be rolled out within days

"I’m not a Christmas fan. I'd quite happily work the day, but when you have a child you can't. I'm really miserable about it.

"I take everything down that night, after my little boy goes to bed, I feel like the season's over. I start taking everything down at about 9pm, it feels like clutter by that point.

But it looks like the whole family isn’t in agreement as her husband of 18 years Paul, 40, often begs her to keep the tree up for another day.

Meanwhile, other parents are totally divided over when is the best time to start putting the tinsel away.

Taking to Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It, one mum wrote: “I’m just curious (so please don’t bite too hard) but I’ve seen lots of people have been taking/already taken their Christmas decorations down.

“Can I ask if those people how many weeks they’ve had their decorations up until now? Just a number reply please. You don’t need to justify anything.”

Confessing they were also done with the festivities, one person wrote: “End of October and down yesterday.”

Another said: “Mine went up last weekend of November (very early for us) and came down today. I just wanted the house to feel clean and uncluttered again.”

A third admitted: “Mine was up just for one week.”

And a fourth wrote: “Exactly a month, put up 29th Nov and put down yesterday.”

But someone else insisted the tradition should be followed, as they commented: “This is what happens when you put it up in October. It's Christmas now! Should be up until the 6th.”

And another woman agreed: “Mine went up at the start of November this year, but usually the beginning of December. I don’t take them down until the 6th January-no matter how early they go up. I love them too much to take them down early”.

Now Read: Five fun ways to celebrate New Year's Eve... without leaving your home

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

How to maximise your annual leave in 2021

How to make the most of your annual leave in 2021 and turn 23 days into 53 days
The 'auction rule' is rarely played by families

Monopoly players are only just discovering the ‘auction rule’ which speeds up the game
The worst presents to receive on Christmas have been revealed

The worst Christmas presents to receive on December 25 revealed - including scented candles and chocolates
The boss of Tesco has revealed how prices will be affected by Brexit

Supermarket boss says there will be ‘very modest’ food price changes after Brexit

News

Father Christmas video

Father Christmas is spotted flying through the sky in incredible video

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Is Tina from EastEnders dead?

Is Tina Carter dead in EastEnders?

TV & Movies

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Alien was unmasked on tonight's episode...

The Masked Singer viewers stunned as Alien's identity is revealed in first episode

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer 2020 contestants

Who is on The Masked Singer UK? All the characters, clues and theories so far

TV & Movies

Mo Gilligan is a new judge on The Masked Singer

Who is comedian Mo Gilligan and what is his Instagram? Find out everything about the new Masked Singer judge

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer is back on our TVs

When is the final of the Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies