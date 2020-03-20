Mum praises B&M's £1.50 'singing soap' for helping her kids clean their hands properly

Mums are raving about a 'singing soap' from B&M. Picture: Getty / B&M

By Emma Gritt

Parents are finding increasingly clever ways to get their kids to understand about germs amid the coronavirus crisis - and this hack will get the whole family's toes tapping.

It's never been so important to get kids to wash their hands properly - and one mum has revealed her secret weapon is a £1.50 'singing soap' from B&M.

Shared to members of Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, it soon attracted a lot of positive comments from intrigued parents who thought this could be the key to their kids having squeaky clean mitts.

The soap, which ties in with new movie Trolls 2, plays the main song from the film, meaning kids are more enthusiastic than usual about washing their hands as they get to bop along with the tune.

Adults can also use the song as a timer to make sure that they have washed for at least 20 seconds.

Trolls Soap Sings Get Back Up Again £1.49 At B&M Shared In Our Bargain Group 😍👉http://bit.ly/2MA8NIf Great way to help kids wash their hands whilst singing along 🎶 Posted by Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

However, some parents warned that the soaps quickly lost their appeal - and the tinny ditty would eventually get on your nerves.

One joked: "Will make them want to wash their hands more whilst you lot are going crazy!"

Others added that the soap dispensers sometimes went off mysteriously in the middle of the night, and they were so spooked by the creepy interruption that they had binned them altogether.

There's been lots of fantastic advice about how to get kids to wash their hands shared since the coronavirus crisis gripped Britain.

Tom Fletcher spoke to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden about his viral video explaining germs using pepper, and this glitter experiment is another brilliant way to explain to kids the deadly pandemic and how it is spreading across the world.