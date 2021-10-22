'I've been pronouncing my baby's name wrong and now I want to change it'

The mum has asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image). Picture: Getty

A mum has asked for advice after realising she was pronouncing her baby's name wrong.

A mum who realised she was pronouncing her baby's name wrong 10 days after she was born has revealed that she now hates her newborn's moniker.

Posting to Mumsnet, the woman revealed that she had named her daughter 'Elise' - but that she was shocked when she realised others pronounced it differently to her.

As reported by The Sun, she said: "Before she was born we had a shortlist of three for a girl, when she arrived DH admitted one of them (my favourite) he just couldn't get on board with as a first name. That has become the middle name (Cecilia).

"Of the other two options we were totally undecided but eventually went for Elise, a name we've always really liked."

Other mums were very sympathetic to her situation (stock image). Picture: Getty

The mum continued: "We've now discovered that lots of people pronounce it Eh - leess (with the second part as 'lease' like in leasehold). We had always thought it was Eh- leez, and we much prefer that."

"We've found that almost everyone so far has pronounced it Eh - lease with a soft s. Are we wrong to pronounce it eh-leez?"

She added that she wasn't sure whether or not to change the name, and asked: "Should we change it if we're finding the different pronunciation a bit annoying? Maybe I'm overthinking it?

"Please be gentle, I'm feeling pretty rotten physically after the birth and have found picking her name really stressful from the off".

Other mums rushed to reassure the woman, with one saying: "Many congratulations! You've got two beautiful names there, but I have to admit my default pronunciation of Elise is with the soft s as in the original French.

"If it'll annoy you (and it will!) perhaps you need a rethink on her first name. Eloise is similar and would give you the z sound you like."

Another wrote: "I would pronounce it as Eh-lease but as someone’s mentioned above I would just change the spelling to Elize.

"Oh, I would have pronounced it Eh-leez as well! That would bother me too I think. What is the third name? Would you still be happy with (third name) Cecilia?"