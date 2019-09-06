Mum gets rid of rust stains and water marks from kitchen knives using simple household item

6 September 2019, 14:56 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 14:59

Here's how to get rid of stains from your cutlery
Here's how to get rid of stains from your cutlery. Picture: Getty Images/Facebook

There's a very simple way to get rid of marks on your old kitchen cutlery.

If your kitchen knives are in need of sprucing up, we could have the answer.

Whether it’s rust stains or water marks, there’s no need to chuck out all your utensils because one very simple household item can make your cutlery look sparkling new.

Sharing an incredible stain-eradicating hack on Facebook, one user called Laura revealed she often rubs a lemon on the spots to make them disappear.

In the Cleaning Hacks, Tips & Recommendations Facebook group, Laura wrote: “Tip on cleaning rust spots off knives….

Before and after of stained knife
Before and after of stained knife. Picture: Cleaning Hacks, Tips & Recommendations UK Facebook

“Rub lemon on the spots! I leave my knives wet in the dishwasher for too long & they’d develop into fairly marked however this will get them trying nearly as good as new.”

Read More: This £12 'wind-proof' umbrella is a winter must-have - and it's an Amazon best-seller

Laura went on to add that she also used the citrus fruit to get marks off her metal draining board.

There’s also plenty more tips to get rid of those stubborn stains from stainless steel cutlery, including a concoction made of baking soda.

In a small bowl, mix the baking soda and a dash of liquid dish soap until a thick paste is formed.

Read More: Scammers are using card skimming devices to steal shoppers' contactless details

A lemon can be used to get rid of water marks
A lemon can be used to get rid of water marks. Picture: Cleaning Hacks, Tips & Recommendations UK Facebook

Then, gently scrub the paste into the dirty areas with a nylon scrubber and watch the marks disappear.

When it comes to other kitchen items, the humble lemon can also be used to get rid of water marks on glasses along with white vinegar.

You can try buffing the stains out using a sponge and some toothpaste or baking soda.

In other cleaning news, one Facebook user was left disgusted when they realised how much dirt was lurking in her Pandora charm bracelet.

Posting in the We Love Mrs Hinch group, Anne-Marie shared a video which sees her soaking the filthy pendant in washing up liquid.

She then revealed the shock amount of dirt that emerged from her bangle, writing alongside it: “All that black is off my charms."

One woman was disgusted by the dirt in her Pandora charm bracelet
One woman was disgusted by the dirt in her Pandora charm bracelet. Picture: We Love Mrs Hinch Facebook group

Others were amazed by the cleaning hack and rushed to comment on the post.

“Mine's well overdue, keep meaning to take it in, I'm amazed at this,” wrote one user, and another said: “Trying this now.”

