Mum's sister 'steals' both her baby names, but insists she thought of them first

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has asked whether she's being unreasonable for being annoyed after her sister 'stole' her baby names.

Choosing a baby’s name is one of the hardest decisions a new parent has to make.

But one mum has been left furious after her sister decided to pick the same names as her own children.

The anonymous woman took to Mumsnet to explain that she has two sons called Hayden and Oliver.

After she gave birth to Hayden, her sister fell pregnant with a little girl and decided to also call her Hayden.

She wrote: "I didn't care too much as she was a girl and mine was a boy. It also didn't matter that much.”

But two months after the woman welcomed her second son Oliver, her sister revealed she was also pregnant again and was going to call her unborn son Oliver.

She added: “They have different middle names but still! Am I being unreasonable to think this is a bit unfair?”

The anonymous Mumsnet user added that she normally has a ‘pretty good relationship’ with her sibling, but is ‘a bit sad’ about her decision.

Unsurprising, the post has racked up a huge number of comments, with other parents shocked by the sister's behaviour.

“Shows a massive lack of imagination and creativity on your sister's part but just pity her for that,” said one person, adding: “Don't let it annoy you. Anyone who knows both of you will know your children came first and will know she copied you.”

Another said: “It's insanely weird!!!! Normally people avoid the names close family have chosen!”

A third wrote: “Tell her to choose her own names and stop coping you.”

After some users questioned what her parents thought, the new mum responded: "My mum thinks it's 'nice' but then my name is my aunt's...

“My dad thinks it's a bit strange. Other family laugh, not sure what their honest opinions are.”

