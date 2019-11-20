Mum furious after stranger accuses her of faking her disability in Aldi carpark

20 November 2019, 17:25

The mum has slammed the unknown man who accused her of pretending to be disabled
The mum has slammed the unknown man who accused her of pretending to be disabled. Picture: BPM Media/Getty

Laura Davies suffers from degenerative disc disease.

A mum will a spinal disability has slammed an unknown stranger after they accused her of faking her condition in an Aldi carpark.

Laura Davies, 27, a mother-of-one from Derbyshire, suffers from degenerative disc disease - which is when one more of the discs between the vertebrae of the spinal column deteriorates.

Laura Davies suffers from a spinal condition
Laura Davies suffers from a spinal condition. Picture: BPM Media

But when she parked in a disabled bay in Aldi, she told how a man she didn't know started muttering under his breath and staring at her.

Laura said: "I politely asked him ‘is there something I can help you with?’.

"His response ‘well yes actually, why are you parking there, you’re too young to be disabled and look OK to me’.

"I was furious but kindly responded, ‘not all disabilities are always visible’, I then walked into the store.

"It was horrendous," Laura added. "It was not pleasant at all. I'm headstrong, I've been through a lot in my life but it scared me.

The incident happened in an Aldi carpark (stock image)
The incident happened in an Aldi carpark (stock image). Picture: Getty

"I was angry and upset. I’m a tough cookie but I actually just wanted to burst into tears."

She added to Derbyshire Live: "I don't think people understand the mental side of it. During a bad episode I physically can't do anything, it's difficult.

"Even on a good day I'm in agony."

