Mum reveals how she transformed dingy downstairs bathroom for just £60

8 August 2019, 16:47

The mum posted the results on Facebook
The mum posted the results on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

She DIY enthusiast transformed the dingy space into a boutique bathroom

A mum has revealed how she totally transformed her dingy downstairs bathroom for just £60 using DIY.

Read more: Woman crowdfunds for surgery to remove 15lbs of excess skin after shedding 12 stone

Taking to money-saving Facebook Group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, the mum shared some impressive before and after pics of her bathroom.

Her bathroom previously had an outdated pink theme
Her bathroom previously had an outdated pink theme. Picture: Facebook

The before pictures showed a dated pink theme - complete with floral curtains covering the windows.

Read more: Mum splurges on matching LIP FILLERS for herself and daughter as 21st birthday present

However, with the help of £7.99 tile stickers, a wooden toilet seat, £11 shutters from eBay and £17 vinyl flooring from Carpetright, she has completely revamped the area.

She transformed her bathroom using a number of very affordable DIY items
She transformed her bathroom using a number of very affordable DIY items. Picture: Facebook

She wrote: “In case anyone cares (probably don’t) here’s my finished bathroom from the other day, cost me in total about £60.”

Read more: This video of an 82-year-old painting his granddaughter’s nails after surgery will melt your heart

Her post has racked up thousands of likes and comments, with one impressed Facebook user writing: “Amazing what little changes make a massive difference lovely.”

She bought the tiles for just £7.99
She bought the tiles for just £7.99. Picture: Facebook

Another added: “You don’t need to have loads of money to have a nice house just a bit of imagination. Congratulations on a brilliant job well done.”

A third wrote: “How have you made that vile pink bathroom look good?”

