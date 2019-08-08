Mum reveals how she transformed dingy downstairs bathroom for just £60

The mum posted the results on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

She DIY enthusiast transformed the dingy space into a boutique bathroom

A mum has revealed how she totally transformed her dingy downstairs bathroom for just £60 using DIY.

Taking to money-saving Facebook Group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, the mum shared some impressive before and after pics of her bathroom.

Her bathroom previously had an outdated pink theme. Picture: Facebook

The before pictures showed a dated pink theme - complete with floral curtains covering the windows.

However, with the help of £7.99 tile stickers, a wooden toilet seat, £11 shutters from eBay and £17 vinyl flooring from Carpetright, she has completely revamped the area.

She transformed her bathroom using a number of very affordable DIY items. Picture: Facebook

She wrote: “In case anyone cares (probably don’t) here’s my finished bathroom from the other day, cost me in total about £60.”

Her post has racked up thousands of likes and comments, with one impressed Facebook user writing: “Amazing what little changes make a massive difference lovely.”

She bought the tiles for just £7.99. Picture: Facebook

Another added: “You don’t need to have loads of money to have a nice house just a bit of imagination. Congratulations on a brilliant job well done.”

A third wrote: “How have you made that vile pink bathroom look good?”