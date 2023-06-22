Mum's anger as school charges parents £9 for children's artwork

22 June 2023, 12:50

A school in Stoke-on-Trent is charging for artwork
A school in Stoke-on-Trent is charging for artwork. Picture: Google Maps/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A mum has claimed her child's school asked her to pay £9 to get artwork professionally framed.

Parents have complained about a school in Stoke-on-Trent after teachers allegedly asked them to pay for their children’s artwork.

The Co-op Academy Glebe in Fenton, is set to put on an exhibition of drawings and paintings created by the kids.

After the event, parents then have the opportunity to buy their children’s framed work for £9, with the money going towards boosting the school funds.

But while many are supporting the event, others are worried they won’t be able to afford their children’s artwork.

Glebe Academy has caused controversy
Glebe Academy has caused controversy. Picture: Google Maps

One mum told StokeonTrentLive: "People cannot afford it. It's artwork the children produced [and] they are charging £9 per piece. A lot of parents cannot afford this.

“A lot of us are upset because what happens if you can't afford it? Are they just going to throw it in the bin? The cost of living crisis means that people have no spare money. The school says they have done it through a professional framer.”

She explained that one of the parents has four kids in the school, which means she would have to spend £45.

The mum went on to say she feels like she ‘has to get one’, adding: "It just doesn't feel inclusive for all families. People are going to feel left out.”

A group of children painting together [stock image]
A group of children painting together [stock image]. Picture: Alamy

The school has since defended the art exhibition, explaining that any parent who can’t afford to buy the artwork can take it home for free at a later date without the frame.

A spokesperson told StokeonTrentLive: "Our art gallery is a really exciting project we’ve run for almost 15 years. Students spend time working with a local art company, creating pieces to display at our Academy Exhibition

“The company we work with takes their art away, frames and displays it for our academy gallery.

"Parents are welcome to buy the framed art for £9. If they don’t want to, the art is returned to school at a later date, without the frame, and parents are welcome to request it for free.

“The cost relates to the framing, and this is entirely optional for parents. It is an inclusive project where all parents are invited for free to experience the gallery with their child.

“It is a magical evening our students share with their families."

