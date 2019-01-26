Mum’s £4 'miracle' spray cleans everything from sinks to sofas – and the results are amazing

One mum proves just how incredible the cleaning solution is in a series of jaw-dropping before and after photos on Facebook

The recipe for a homemade grime-busting spray has been revealed on social media, and mums say it’s the stuff of ‘miracles’.

Transforming those hard-to-clean areas from greasy kitchen cookers to stained sofas, one mum proved just how incredible the dirt-blitzing solution is by revealing a series of jaw-dropping before and after photos on Facebook.

Posting the transformation pictures on Cleaning Tips and Tricks, she said: “This stuff really is a miracle solution.”

She added: “I’m embarrassed by how gross my cooktop actually was but just hated scrubbing it clean, so I simply just didn't do it.

“It hardly took any effort or time at all to clean with the miracle solution and a microfibre cloth... amazing!”

Washing up liquid, soda crystals, white vinegar and eucalyptus oil transformed this greasy hob. Picture: Facebook

The miracle cleaning spray is made up of a few everyday ingredients, most of which are probably already lurking at the back of your kitchen cupboards – washing up liquid, soda crystals, white vinegar and eucalyptus oil.

And the best part? You can buy everything you need for the solution for just £4!

Just mix together 1.5 litres of boiling water along with 300ml of vinegar, 600ml of washing up liquid, three teaspoons of soda crystals and 25ml of eucalyptus oil, then pour into an empty spray bottle and get attacking those grimy surfaces.

The magic formula transformed this dirty sink in seconds. Picture: Facebook

The magic formula was a huge hit on Facebook and received tons of praise from people who already knew the recipe.

One person said: “Love this spray. It's the only one I use."

Another added: “Brilliant for your stove top and even the bathroom.

The formula even works on grubby, stained sofas. Picture: Facebook

And for a handy tip? “Spray then let it sit for 10 minutes before wiping, and you don't need to scrub anything,” wrote another.

Someone claimed the budget spray even worked on wax: “I found a spillage in my candle cupboard from essential oils... it's obviously been there a while because it was extremely sticky and tacky,” she said.

“Gave it a spray and literally waited a minute and then just wiped it straight off.”

