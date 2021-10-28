Mum shares genius ways she stops kids having tantrums while Christmas toy shopping

28 October 2021, 16:09 | Updated: 28 October 2021, 16:16

The mum shared a hack that helps prevent kids having a tantrum in a toy shop (stock image)
The mum shared a hack that helps prevent kids having a tantrum in a toy shop (stock image). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

If you want to stop your kids from having a tantrum while shopping for Christmas gifts, one mum has shared her genius hack for doing just that...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas is now just around the corner, and we can't wait to get put up our trees and get into the festive spirit.

One age-old tradition that you'll either love or hate is Christmas shopping. While some people look forward to it, it's nothing more than a stressful chore for others.

For people with children, shopping for gifts can be an absolute nightmare - and many know the struggle of having to deal with a tantrum over desired toys.

Thankfully, a mum has shared a genius hack that helps calm kids down - and it couldn't be more simple.

As reported by the Mirror, a mum shared the idea to Facebook, writing: "If you aren’t using this hack... listen up friends.

"Our trips to the store used to be a lot more painful this time of year. Toys are out in full force... and of course my kids WANT IT ALL.

Christmas shopping with kids can be a stressful experience (stock image)
Christmas shopping with kids can be a stressful experience (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Obviously, I would love to have sweet, well mannered, non-greedy, chill kids, that don’t ask for all the things... but I don’t.

"So drop your judgement Karen, and stop reading if you have kids like that. Now, if you have kids like mine that want the shiny amazing things that fill Target, the grocery store, Office Depot, the gas station, and pretty much everywhere you go this time of year, this is for you.

"What is it?! Take a picture. It’s that simple."

The mum aims that she asks her daughter to pose with the gift, and tells her that she'll 'send the picture to Santa'.

She will then send the photograph to a family member, to let them know the gift her daughter wants.

The mum added: "It’s magical. No tears. No tantrums (by either of us). And she forgets about all of them within minutes.

"Maybe you’ve been doing this for ages, and you selfishly didn’t share this tip with me...or maybe you’re like me and this is about to rock your world. For real, try it friends. You’re welcome."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Parents missed their son's wedding day to watch sport

Parents slammed after they skip son’s wedding so they can watch sports game
The pumpkins were carved for Halloween a few years ago

Mums alarmed by 'dilation pumpkins' carved by midwives

Cigarette prices have now been increased

Cigarette and tobacco prices rise as smokers' tax increased

News

Spooky baby names are seeing a surge in popularity (stock images)

The Halloween-inspired baby names growing in popularity - including Lucifer and Bellatrix
Tips on how to have a more sustainable Christmas

How to have a ‘greener’ and more sustainable Christmas - tips to reduce your waste this festive period

Christmas

Trending on Heart

The trailer for Tiger King 2 is here

Netflix releases Tiger King season 2 trailer

Netflix

Joanna Page has said she won't be acting for a while

Pregnant Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page reveals she’s quit acting to focus on new career

TV & Movies

The Queen's Gambit is a limited series on Netflix

What does limited series mean on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Will Squid Game return for season two?

Squid Game creator says he has a 'very high-level picture' of season 2

TV & Movies

James Susler is now dating an actress after leaving MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler is now dating an actress

TV & Movies

Anna Brecon starred in Emmerdale from 1997

Here's what Anna Brecon from Emmerdale is up to now

TV & Movies

Brits like their tea strong, according to a new study

Strong builder's brew revealed as Britain's favourite tea - but where does yours rank?
The couple found a hidden room in their rented flat

Couple find secret room hidden behind the kitchen in their new flat
Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

A 'real life’ Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

Happy Valley is officially returning for season three

Happy Valley announces season three with return of Sarah Lancashire and James Norton

TV & Movies

Eoghan Quigg looks totally different 13 years after The X Factor

X Factor child star Eoghan Quigg is unrecognisable as he becomes dad 13 years after show

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Albaray

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and white spotty dress

Celebrities

IKEA has taken over Topshop's flagship store

Ikea to open in Oxford Street after buying flagship Topshop store
Tiger King proved a huge hit when it was released last year

When is Tiger King season two out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

A woman shared the shocking story to Reddit (stock image)

'My sister fired my four-year-old daughter as her wedding flower girl'