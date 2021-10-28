Mum shares genius ways she stops kids having tantrums while Christmas toy shopping

The mum shared a hack that helps prevent kids having a tantrum in a toy shop (stock image). Picture: Getty

If you want to stop your kids from having a tantrum while shopping for Christmas gifts, one mum has shared her genius hack for doing just that...

Christmas is now just around the corner, and we can't wait to get put up our trees and get into the festive spirit.

One age-old tradition that you'll either love or hate is Christmas shopping. While some people look forward to it, it's nothing more than a stressful chore for others.

For people with children, shopping for gifts can be an absolute nightmare - and many know the struggle of having to deal with a tantrum over desired toys.

Thankfully, a mum has shared a genius hack that helps calm kids down - and it couldn't be more simple.

As reported by the Mirror, a mum shared the idea to Facebook, writing: "If you aren’t using this hack... listen up friends.

"Our trips to the store used to be a lot more painful this time of year. Toys are out in full force... and of course my kids WANT IT ALL.

Christmas shopping with kids can be a stressful experience (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Obviously, I would love to have sweet, well mannered, non-greedy, chill kids, that don’t ask for all the things... but I don’t.

"So drop your judgement Karen, and stop reading if you have kids like that. Now, if you have kids like mine that want the shiny amazing things that fill Target, the grocery store, Office Depot, the gas station, and pretty much everywhere you go this time of year, this is for you.

"What is it?! Take a picture. It’s that simple."

The mum aims that she asks her daughter to pose with the gift, and tells her that she'll 'send the picture to Santa'.

She will then send the photograph to a family member, to let them know the gift her daughter wants.

The mum added: "It’s magical. No tears. No tantrums (by either of us). And she forgets about all of them within minutes.

"Maybe you’ve been doing this for ages, and you selfishly didn’t share this tip with me...or maybe you’re like me and this is about to rock your world. For real, try it friends. You’re welcome."