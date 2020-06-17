Brits want to fine their neighbours for loud children, too many BBQs and having loud sex, new study finds

By Alice Dear

New research has revealed just what people hate about their neighbours, and how much they'd like to charge them for 'offences'.

While it is generally encouraged for people to get to know their neighbours and keep a steady relationship with them, it can sometimes be hard when they're constantly winding you up.

Everyone has one or two reasons why their neighbours get one their nerves, whether they're loud around the house, or they have a dog that barks into the night.

But what if you could fine your neighbours for annoying you?

A new study carried out by the experts at Saveonenergy.com/uk looked into the habits neighbours should be fined for, according to Brits.

The study found that while 70 per cent of people would charge their neighbours for having their music too loud, 68 per cent would charge for couples having loud sex. Picture: Getty

The study found that the biggest pet peeve of Brits is their neighbours parking in front of their drive.

For this, the research found that people would want to fine them an average of £35 for breaking the sacred rule.

77 per cent of people would like to fine their neighbours for having their children or pets playing too loudly, a fine which would cost £20, if they had it their way.

74 per cent of people think neighbours should be charged for having loud arguments, while 72 per cent think they should be fined for not socially distancing.

What would you fine your neighbours for? Picture: Save On Energy

The study found that while 70 per cent of people would charge their neighbours for having their music too loud, 68 per cent would charge couples for having loud sex.

For being too vocal when getting intimate, people thought on average neighbours should be charged £5.

Overflowing bins also seems to be an issue, as 66 per cent said they'd like to charge their neighbours £20 every time it is an issue.

And with the summer settling in, people will be outside more, and having more BBQs, something some Brits can't stand.

59 per cent said they'd like to charge their neighbours for having too many BBQs, and would expect them to fork out £8 for the 'offence'.

52 per cent of the people surveyed said they'd fine their neighbours for leaving lights on all the time, while 48 per cent said they'd charge £5 if their neighbour was sunbathing almost naked.

While 66 per cent of people said they would donate all this 'fine' money they would hypothetically be raking in, 52 per cent said they would save it and move house.

