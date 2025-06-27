Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

27 June 2025, 16:53

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave
Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

If you're planning on putting your washing outside to dry- think again!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As a heatwave comes to the UK in the coming days, lots of people are keen to get their laundry hung outside to take advantage of the warm weather.

While many of us may decide to take a shower to cool down and use certain products to keep us cool in the evening and at work, the hot temperatures can also cause issues for our clothing.

So if you're planning on putting your wet washing outside then think again, as the experts have revealed why you shouldn't put your clothing outdors.

So why shouldn't you put your clothes outside in a heatwave? Here is what the experts are saying.

Experts suggest you shouldn't dry clothes outside during a heatwave
Experts suggest you shouldn't dry clothes outside during a heatwave. Picture: Getty

Why should you never dry clothes outside in a heatwave?

Home cleaning expert and founder of Daily Poppins Nigel Bearman has warned that people with hayfever should not put their laundry outside during a heatwave as pollen may attach to the items.

Nigel says: "Hanging your clothes, bedding or towels outside on high pollen days is a recipe for itchy eyes and a stuffy nose. The wet laundry acts like a sponge, soaking up all the pollen.

"It settles into the fibres and clings on as the fabric dries, meaning it'll end up in your bed, wardrobe and on your skin. It's no wonder so many people have allergy flare-ups even in their own homes."

Experts say pollen can attach to your clothing outside
Experts say pollen can attach to your clothing outside. Picture: Getty

Where should you dry clothes in a heatwave?

Nigel has suggested where you should put your clothes to dry instead, saying: "On high pollen days, I always recommend drying your clothes indoors, ideally near a window or with decent airflow."

They added: "If you're short on space, use a collapsible drying rack in a well-ventilated room."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

An expert has shared her secrets to sleeping in the heat.

This one item will help you sleep in the heatwave

Avoid having a cold shower during a heatwave

Why you should never have a cold shower during a heatwave

Hot weather is expected to arrive in some areas due to a 'Mediterranean furnace' heading our way

Heatwave warning for UK as 40C 'Mediterranean furnace' heads our way

News

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Summer Solstice 2025: Date, time and meaning of longest day of the year

News

Guidance says a workplace's temperature must be "reasonable".

This is the legal heat limit to work in UK

Trending on Heart

Lewis Capaldi took a break from performing

Why did Lewis Capaldi quit music? The real reason for his break revealed

Showbiz

Lewis Capaldi's new song 'Survive' has been released

Lewis Capaldi 'Survive' song lyrics and meaning explained

Showbiz

Lewis Capaldi is making his musical comeback in 2025

Lewis Capaldi facts: Age, Tourette syndrome, girlfriend, top songs and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Love Island first look has been revealed

Love Island first look: Helena and Harrison sneak off to the hideaway as Toni watches on

Love Island

Jessie J has revealed her latest surgery results to fans.

Jessie J says she 'can't stop crying' as she reflects on cancer surgery results

Showbiz

Reports suggest the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez cost anywhere from $9.5million to $20million

How much Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding cost

Showbiz

David Beckham has undergone surgery on his wrist.

David Beckham in hospital as Victoria shares heartfelt update with fans

Showbiz

Love Island viewers are calling for Ben to be axed

Love Island viewers call for Ben to be axed after 'disgusting' comments to Yasmin

Love Island

In the seventh series of The X Factor, young talents Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson auditioned as solo artists.

One Direction’s first performance: The accidental audition that changed music forever

Showbiz

Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

Love Island first look: Emily's in tears as Conor and Megan sneak off to hideaway

Love Island

The TV host said his business, Unique Group, was destroyed by corrupt bankers.

Noel Edmonds' £300million bank fraud case explained

Showbiz

Few artists blend old-school charm with modern chart dominance quite like Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars facts: Singer's age, height, songs, partner, net worth and more revealed

Showbiz

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly broken up

Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split? Their relationship woes revealed

Showbiz

Noel Edmonds has discussed his health regime

Noel Edmonds' health regime revealed as he explains secret behind his ageless look

Showbiz

Four contestant have been dumped from Love Island

Love Island twist as four contestants are dumped

Love Island

Conor and Megan's kiss becomes public knowledge in the villa

Love Island first look: Megan and Conor's kiss is revealed as Tommy finds out the truth

Love Island