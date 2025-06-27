Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

If you're planning on putting your washing outside to dry- think again!

As a heatwave comes to the UK in the coming days, lots of people are keen to get their laundry hung outside to take advantage of the warm weather.

While many of us may decide to take a shower to cool down and use certain products to keep us cool in the evening and at work, the hot temperatures can also cause issues for our clothing.

So if you're planning on putting your wet washing outside then think again, as the experts have revealed why you shouldn't put your clothing outdors.

So why shouldn't you put your clothes outside in a heatwave? Here is what the experts are saying.

Experts suggest you shouldn't dry clothes outside during a heatwave. Picture: Getty

Why should you never dry clothes outside in a heatwave?

Home cleaning expert and founder of Daily Poppins Nigel Bearman has warned that people with hayfever should not put their laundry outside during a heatwave as pollen may attach to the items.

Nigel says: "Hanging your clothes, bedding or towels outside on high pollen days is a recipe for itchy eyes and a stuffy nose. The wet laundry acts like a sponge, soaking up all the pollen.

"It settles into the fibres and clings on as the fabric dries, meaning it'll end up in your bed, wardrobe and on your skin. It's no wonder so many people have allergy flare-ups even in their own homes."

Experts say pollen can attach to your clothing outside. Picture: Getty

Where should you dry clothes in a heatwave?

Nigel has suggested where you should put your clothes to dry instead, saying: "On high pollen days, I always recommend drying your clothes indoors, ideally near a window or with decent airflow."

They added: "If you're short on space, use a collapsible drying rack in a well-ventilated room."